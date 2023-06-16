Lakers News: Chris Paul ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Remain With Suns

The future of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is one of the biggest question marks heading into free agency this summer. Reports came out that the Suns were considering waiving Paul this offseason with his contract only partially guaranteed and rumors were that if he does become available, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a destination.

Even with some time passing since the initial report came out, Paul’s future remains up in the air as the Suns are said to be considering many different options with the star point guard. But it was also being reported that the Suns wanted Paul back and the point guard wanted to remain in Phoenix.

Paul recently confirmed that thought as well, saying that he absolutely wants to remain with the Suns going forward, according to Duane Rankin of AZ Central:

“Absolutely,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m there.”

With the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement set to kick in and the penalties for teams reaching a certain luxury tax threshold being far more severe, many teams around the league will have to make some tough decisions. With the Suns having both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant under max contracts, keeping Paul around at such a high price may no longer be feasible.

Should the two sides ultimately go their separate ways, joining the Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers are rumored to be the most likely destinations and with a decision likely being made soon, Paul has said that he has had conversations with those closest to him on the different possibilities:

“I’ve talked with my family, we’ve had conversations about what could be, what might be,” Paul said. “I’ve talked with my agent. Talked to my brother (C.J. Paul).”

Paul is no longer the All-NBA level player he once was, but he can still contribute in the right situation. Both he and the Suns seem to want the partnership to continue and that is the most likely destination. But in the event he is waived, many eyes will turn to the Lakers and whether or not they will bring the veteran on board.

Lakers exploring trade scenarios for 17th overall pick

Before free agency begins, the Lakers will have the opportunity to add important pieces to the team via the NBA Draft. But that is also a night where trades can happen and the Lakers could be part of that as well.

Recent reports revealed that the Lakers are reportedly exploring trade scenarios for their 17th overall pick. In particular, the Lakers are said to be speaking with teams to have multiple picks, meaning the franchise could be looking to infuse the roster with some youth.

