Lakers News: Christian Wood Buys Dream House For Mother

For many kids who grow up in challenging circumstances, there are a lot of things they hope to do if ever given the opportunity to be a millionaire. One thing that many hope to do is take care of their mother, and Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood is among those people.

Wood was born in Long Beach and grew up in Southern California before transferring to Findlay Prep in Nevada for his final high school years. For the Lakers’ big, taking care of his mother and getting her the house of her dreams is a goal he set long ago, and now it is something he can check off the list.

Wood took to social media to show off his major accomplishment to start off 2024, announcing that he purchased a house for his mother to fulfill a promise he made to her back when he was just 18 years old:

Life goal ✅ ..Promised my mom at 18 with no money I would get her the house of her dreams before I’m 30 fast forward to now I did that !!! I love you ♾️ pic.twitter.com/jO21bJAclH — 35 (@Chriswood_5) January 1, 2024

It’s a goal that so many hope to do, but very few are able to make it a reality. Furthermore, Wood saying he would do so before the age of 30 and making it happen at just 28 years old shows the work and dedication he has shown in order to make it to this level and give his mother everything she has wanted.

It takes a lot of sacrifice and commitment from parents to help their child through this journey and that is especially the case when it is a single parent, as was the case for Wood and his mother, Jeanette Stewart. And being with the Lakers is a homecoming for Wood and makes it even easier for his mom to watch him play.

Wood’s numbers on the court for the Lakers might be down, but he is handling business in a big way off the court which is far greater than any play he could make playing basketball.

Christian Wood ignores Lakers trade rumors

For Wood and many others around the league at this time of the season, trade rumors begin to pick up. And as a member of the Lakers, that speculation is louder than they would be anywhere else. But Wood knows that this comes with the territory and stresses to pay the rumors no mind.

“I mean, it’s the Lakers. Everybody’s gonna have their own trade ideas,” Wood said. “This is the one that the biggest markets in the league, so everybody’s gonna throw this guy in and that guy. Just pay no mind to it and just play the game that your coach allows you to play.”

