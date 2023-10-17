Lakers News: Christian Wood Has Game Against Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bucks Circled On Calendar After Instagram Post

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks — two championship contenders for the 2023-24 season — met for their first battle on Sunday in preseason action. The Bucks walked away with a 108-97 victory, and the defining moment was an elevated block from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on a Christian Wood dunk attempt.

This moment was made worse when Antetokounmpo took to Instagram to not only share the image of his block on Wood’s dunk attempt, but also to tag Wood in the photo. Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in basketball and has never been shy about making a good joke at someone else’s expense such as this one.

Wood played right along with Antetokounmpo’s internet banter, saying that he’s ready for the next time the Lakers and the Bucks face off, via Bleacher Report:

Christian Wood is ready for Bucks/Lakers ✍️ (h/t @FeelLikeDrew, via IG) pic.twitter.com/KLOfjnSpE1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2023

This is the exact type of playful back and forth that makes the NBA such an entertaining league off the court. Antetokounmpo choosing to tag Wood in the block photo, followed by Wood’s response, adds intrigue to the next time the Lakers and Bucks play one another. Wood spent a short time in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 season so has a past relationship with Antetokounmpo.

Unfortunately, the two sides will have to wait quite a long time before meeting up. The Lakers and Bucks do not play one another until March 8, 2024 when Antetokounmpo and company travel to Los Angeles. They play again in Milwaukee just a few weeks later on March 26.

Perhaps the best part of East-West rivalries is the limited number of times the teams play one another. A Western Conference and Eastern Conference opponent play just twice during the regular season, then won’t play again unless they meet in the NBA Finals.

By March 8, this moment may be forgotten. But if Wood and Antetokounmpo have a chance to match up against one another, Wood will certainly remember the preseason bout.

Wood proving he’s a winning player

Wood’s goal for the 2023-24 campaign with the Lakers is to prove that he can be a player in a winning system after bouncing between losing situations over the course of his career. He spoke about that goal and how he’s going to approach it.

“Winning, that is my next thing,” Wood said. “I’ve already proved that I’m an NBA player. I’m a rotation player and I could play in these games. My next step is trying to win as many games as possible. Trying to affect the game in a winning way. I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Darvin knows that.

“So, he knows how eager I’m to try and do everything for his team and just get better day by day, take it day by day and keep getting better.”

