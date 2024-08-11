Lakers News: Christian Wood Thinks LeBron James & Stephen Curry Should Team Up

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were an absolutely dominant duo at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In the semifinals and gold medal game, the two reminded the entire world that at their best, there is no one on Earth capable of slowing either of them down.

Curry downed 17 threes en route to 60 points in the final two games, while the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a triple-double in the semis and a double-double in the final.

It’s unsurprising, though, that James and Curry have impeccable synergy on the court together. They are two of the game’s smartest players who’s games fit perfectly alongside one another. James’ court vision and power complement Curry’s off-ball movement and shooting to an extreme degree.

Their performances in the final two games got fans and players alike wondering if there is a chance for the two to unite on an NBA court. Lakers center Christian Wood even felt compelled to suggest that the two team up if they get a chance:

Bron and Steph should team up for the culture lol .. — 35 (@Chriswood_5) August 11, 2024

James and Curry teaming up, even at this stage of their career, would result in instant championship contention. The sheer gravity that both players have would make it impossible for defenses to guard them, and their inverted pick-and-roll actions were unstoppable at the Olympics.

It would be extremely difficult, logistically, to make this union happen anytime soon. Both players are making too much money for the other team to reasonably find a trade package. And it’s hard to see either one taking significantly below market value on their next deal to play next to each other.

If the two wanted to flex their power in the NBA world to force a trade, that could be a possibility. But the Lakers — or the Golden State Warriors — would be put in a very tough spot. For now, opponents with a deep appreciation of one another is likely all fans are going to get from the dynamic duo.

LeBron James named Olympics MVP

Coming into this summer, it was unclear the kind of role LeBron James would play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in France. Even USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill admitted he was a little concerned about the level LeBron would be able to perform at in these games. As it turns out, it was an MVP level.

Following Team USA’s victory over France to secure the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, James was named the MVP of the tournament. It is yet another accomplishment for LeBron in a career that is truly the greatest anyone has ever seen.

