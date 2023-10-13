Lakers News: Christian Wood Wants To Prove He’s A Winning Player

Christian Wood has proven over the past couple of seasons that he is one of the most talented offensive big men in the NBA. He is capable of scoring at every level and has had some truly outstanding performances individually, but now that he has joined the Los Angeles Lakers, he is focused on greater accomplishments.

Careers are made and solidified in the postseason and Wood has yet to play a single minute in the playoffs, which has led many ton wonder whether he can contribute to a winning team.

As a member of the Lakers, Wood is looking to prove exactly that and show that he is a winning player, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“Winning, that is my next thing,” Wood said. “I’ve already proved that I’m an NBA player. I’m a rotation player and I could play in these games. My next step is trying to win as many games as possible. Trying to affect the game in a winning way. I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Darvin knows that. “So, he knows how eager I’m to try and do everything for his team and just get better day by day, take it day by day and keep getting better.”

Wood’s relationship with head coach Darvin Ham is one of the reasons he chose to join the Lakers as the two were in contact daily throughout free agency. And Wood is looking forward to being able to team with two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

Wood said: “I am going to try to affect the game in a winning way. Try and attack the game how I normally have been. I’ve always been an efficient player. I’ve always been a great pick-and-roll player, pick-and-pop player. Just keep doing what I’m normally doing. Now, I’m in a situation playing with one of the greatest players of all time [James] and Anthony Davis, which is great.”

This is a new situation for Wood as the Lakers have greater expectations than any team he’s been a part of. It will take time for Wood to be comfortable, but the big man insists he’s going to put in the work to help this team reach its goals:

“It’s going to come,” Wood said of his plans to make an impact in Los Angeles. “I can’t talk about it that fast, but it’s going to come. I’m going to do something and it’s important … “I’m at home. This is my hometown. I’m trying to do everything to win as much as possible.”

So far, Wood is already getting more comfortable and is coming off his best performance of the preseason in the Lakers’ win over the Sacramento Kings. Many view him as one of the Lakers’ biggest X-factors of this season and he looks poised to deliver on his vast potential.

Christian Wood wants to remain with the Lakers long-term

As Wood said, he is a Southern California native and the Lakers were the team he grew up watching. He signed a two-year deal with L.A. but there is a player option for the second season meaning he could hit free agency again next summer.

But Wood hopes this isn’t a quick stop. “For sure. This is my hometown team,” Wood said at Lakers Media Day. “I’m from Long Beach, I grew up watching this team, I grew up watching Kobe Bryant, so this is where I want to be long-term.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!