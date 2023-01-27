Lakers News: Clippers’ Paul George & Kawhi Leonard Praise LeBron James’ Longevity

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night for the 10th straight time. However, it didn’t come without any highlights from LeBron James who scored 46 points, continuing an incredible stretch.

LeBron’s had a ridiculous month, consistently scoring the ball and holding the Lakers above water with key players missing. He is inching closer and closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for the most points in NBA history. James’ 46 points also meant he’s now scored more than 40 points against every team in the league — the first player to do so.

James’ longevity is unlike many in the league. Clippers forward Paul George has had a front-row seat to witnessing LeBron’s consistency over the years. He had high praise for the King’s longevity after the Clippers’ win.

“It’s just incredible. I think the one thing that sticks out is just how long he’s been doing it. To be 38, [scoring] 46 tonight. That is super impressive,” he said. “To do it 20 years, I think that’s what stands out the most is just his longevity in his game and to be available, he’s pretty much been available throughout his whole career, but the league is his. The league is his. Stand-up guy, been amazing mentor, leader to a lot of us young guys and he’s been awesome. He’s been awesome. It’s great that he’ll be the scoring leader.”

George has faced LeBron on the biggest of stages in the league. The two battled it out multiple times in the playoffs earlier in George’s career. They’ve played 23 games in the playoffs against each other including two straight Eastern Conference Finals.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is no different, facing LeBron in consecutive NBA Finals. Leonard reflected on the impact of James’ longevity on the game.

“I didn’t think of it too much until he’s gotten closer and closer,” he said. “But yeah. He’s a 1-of-1 talent right there. I mean, you see it for yourself, the way he’s playing at this age. Definitely inspirational for everyone, just to sustain that energy and that mindset to play that long and still wanting to go out and contribute with this effort. So, yeah, like I say, he’s an inspiration for everyone.”

Leonard and George have often been victorious against LeBron in recent years, though James has been in the way for some extra rings in seasons prior. But even LeBron’s performances have left them in awe.

It’s always great when neighbors can get along.

Russell Westbrook happy to be reunited with former teammate Rui Hachimura

For months, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was a common name on the trade block. He hasn’t been dealt yet, but the Lakers acquired his former Wizards teammate Rui Hachimura on Monday. Westbrook expressed his excitement to be back playing with Hachimura.

“First of all, Rui is a great human, a great person,” Westbrook said. “We definitely connected a lot in DC. Happy to be back with him, he’s a hell of a talent that can fit in anywhere. Just happy that he’s here and we’ll get a chance to play alongside each other again.”

