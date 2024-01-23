Lakers News: Clippers’ Tyronn Lue Shows Love To LeBron James For Helping Progress His Coaching Career

The relationship between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is well known. The two came together on the Cleveland Cavaliers and led them to the 2016 NBA Championship and were nearly reunited on the Lakers as well.

Even though the two are on the opposite sides of this rivalry between the two Los Angeles basketball teams, there has always been a great level of respect between the two. Lue’s coaching career was jumpstarted by coaching LeBron and he feels he wouldn’t be where he is today without the Lakers star.

Lue recently spoke on this ahead of Tuesday night’s contest between the Lakers and Clippers, saying that James has a lot of responsibility for the success of his career, via Clippers reporter Andrew Greif:

“Yeah for sure. That’s my guy. Had some great years in Cleveland together you know, won a championship, brought a championship to Cleveland, something that’s never been done in that organization and just, he has a lot of responsibility for my career as far as, first it was Doc [Rivers] who believed in me first and said I could coach when I knew I couldn’t coach, I mean, I didn’t think I would be a coach. “And then LeBron, being able to coach him and being able to teach me on the fly being a young coach at 38 years old and just having the trust and belief in me and just kind of helped me get better and better each year. And winning a championship kind of helped solidify my coaching career right out of the gate. We have a great bond. Even before I got to Cleveland we were really good friends and so that won’t change.”

It was Lue who took over as head coach of the Cavaliers in the middle of the 2016 season and helped bring them a championship. Ever since then, he has solidified himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA and there is no doubt that LeBron will forever be a huge part of that.

James is still trying to get the Lakers back to a championship level while Lue hopes to bring the Clippers a level of success the franchise has never experienced. It is very possible their two paths could cross, but the respect and admiration between James and Lue will never waver.

LeBron James out for Lakers game vs. Clippers

Unfortunately, James won’t be taking part in the Lakers’ contest against the Clippers as he will be sitting out due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, something that has been bothering him for much of the season.

Long-term health will always be the top priority so LeBron taking a night off, even against a rival like the Clippers, is a necessity to ensure he’s able to make it through the season.

