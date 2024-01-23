Lakers Vs. Clippers Preview: Looking For Third Win Over L.A. Rival Without LeBron James

After not being able to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in years, the Los Angeles Lakers have defeated their L.A. rivals in back-to-back games this season. Now the team will look for a third straight win, but will have to do so without LeBron James.

The pressure is on Anthony Davis to uplift the Lakers as the Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA as of late, winning 10 of their last 12 games. The Lakers still have their inconsistencies but have won three of their last four games.

Davis needs one of his best games of the season to overcome the Clippers, but he has been up to the task all year long. With Clippers center Ivica Zubac out due to injury, Davis should be able to patrol the paint as Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis are the Clippers’ only bigs and Tyronn Lue has had them playing smaller lineups for the most part as of late.

This could lead to a lot of double-teams, which could bring Davis’ improved passing into play and one of his biggest targets should be D’Angelo Russell.

Over the last five games since returning to the starting lineup, Russell is averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists while knocking down a ridiculous 53.7% from 3-point range. The Lakers need a repeat of Russell’s 34-point, 8-assist performance that he had against the Portland Trail Blazers if they plan on hanging with the Clippers.

Austin Reaves also showed some signs of life against the Trail Blazers as far as his perimeter shooting is concerned as he knocked down three 3-pointers and he will look to build on that. But the Lakers need someone else to step up offensively in LeBron’s absence as well. Ideally that would be Rui Hachimura, who is likely to make the start and is capable of a big offensive night. But Cam Reddish, Max Christie or Christian Wood will be relied upon as well.

Defensively, the Lakers need to be at their absolute best as this Clippers offense is explosive with a number of weapons. Kawhi Leonard has looked closer to the former Finals MVP-level player he is while Paul George is capable of a huge performance on any given night. James Harden has settled into his role as a point guard and facilitator while Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell give them two big weapons off the bench.

The Clippers lead the league in 3-point percentage and the Lakers’ issues defending the perimeter have been a story all season long. Leonard, George, Harden and Powell are all above 41% from 3-point range so the Lakers have to be on a string to cover all of these shooters.

It will take an entire team effort for the Lakers to come away with a win, especially as the Clippers are surely motivated to pick up their first win over their rivals this season. Defense should be absolutely crucial, but if they can contain the Clippers’ shooting, the Lakers have a chance.

Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-14)

7:00 p.m. PT, Tuesday January 23, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT,

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie, Cam Reddish

Projected Clippers Starting Lineup:

PG: James Harden

SG: Terrence Mann

SF: Paul George

PF: Kawhi Leonard

C: Mason Plumlee

Key Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Daniel Theis, Amir Coffey

