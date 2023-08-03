Lakers News: Colin Castleton Credits Austin Reaves For Laying Foundation For Undrafted Players

Los Angeles Lakers two-way center Colin Castleton has become a prospect that fans are excited about due to his Summer League performance. The 6’11” center out of Florida went undrafted and shortly after signed a deal with the Lakers, a similar route that guard Austin Reaves took two years ago.

Castleton has showed flashes out what he can become in the organization’s development system with his rim protection, passing ability, ball-handling and even creating for himself in the low post or paint area. With many still waiting for the 14th roster spot to be filled, perhaps the Florida native is in the running for that spot due to the need for another big man.

Regardless of what happens, it’ll be intriguing to see how Castleton pans out for years to come and if he’s even able to see some time with the NBA club this upcoming season. As mentioned, Castleton has some guidance from Reaves, who just got himself a new contract and shares a similar agency and career path.

“[Reaves] laid the foundation. Somebody who has a hell of a story, somebody who is doubted, had chip on his shoulder and I feel like I relate to him a lot,” Castleton said. “I feel like going undrafted, you definitely have a chip on your shoulder, you have a little bit more of a reason to continue to play well and do what you’re supposed to do.

“You can’t have any slip ups, so watching his path and what he did, all the stories I hear about him working hard and the mindset he has is something I’m definitely trying to model and continue to follow his footsteps. He’s already done it and I’m taking that same route in a way, so being able to learn from him, continue to watch him, he just got paid really well, so he’s doing everything he needs to do.”

It seems clear that Castleton is motivated to learn and pick Reaves’ brain so he is able to have the same amount of success with the Lakers.

Being a four-year college player at Florida, Castleton is more refined in comparison to the one-and-done prospects in the draft but has mentioned he’s looking forward to building upon his game before training camp kicks off, which will be crucial if he wants to earn a roster spot.

L.A. hopeful Jaxson Hayes plays ‘prominent role’ starting next to Anthony Davis

It has been rumored that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is trying to repeat the 2019-20 championship season formula of having Davis at power forward alongside a traditional center. It seems that Jaxson Hayes, who signed with the team this offseason, may be in the mix to start alongside Davis.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!