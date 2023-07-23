Lakers News: Colin Castleton Focused On Gaining Weight & Improving Jump Shot This Offseason

After going undrafted out of Florida, Colin Castleton signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after the NBA Draft and has showed some upside in Summer League. Castleton showcased that he can be a viable NBA center, whether it be now with one of the two final roster spots or in the near future.

Castleton showed he is comfortable with the ball in his hands and running the offense through him with his basketball IQ as well as being a rim protector. Through reps and putting on some more muscle, his skillset is a valuable one.

While Summer League is over, Castleton is using this time to go back home to Florida to take a step back and rest. However, that rest is going to be short-lived before coming back to Los Angeles to work out, Castleton told Lakers Nation.

“Take a little bit of a break here at home, came back to Florida, not too far from Orlando, I live in DeLand, Florida. So, just spend time with family, moving some stuff out from school that I had, that I didn’t have time while I was busy during summer getting ready for the draft, doing that and taking care of that business,” Castleton said. “Go back to L.A. for a little bit, workout for couple of weeks and get back in the lab, do what I need to do and then also have a little bit of break after that before training camp. So, not too much, laying low and take some needed time off and getting back into the swing of things.”

While tying up some loose ends from his time at Florida is on the agenda right now, it seems that Castleton has a plan in place to make sure he is working on his game before the season gets underway. But as well as adding to his game, gaining weight and muscle to adapt to the NBA playstyle will be a focus for the 23-year-old.

“Yeah 100 percent, there is always room for improvement and things to grow on. The thing for me is through this long pre-draft process, you can definitely lose strength and a little bit of weight. So, being able to get into the weight room is going to be my biggest focus right now,” Castleton said. “Being able to put more muscle on, getting back stronger, which is something that I’m going to do every day and focus on my eating habits to continue to gain weight.

“Then on the court, just little things, continue to do what I’m good at. Focusing on those things every single day, working on my shot, continue to extend my range, continue to feel comfortable in the mid-range. That is something that is second to none for me, I don’t think about it. But, stepping out to the 3-point line and spacing the floor is something that I’m continue to work on.”

Castleton has a clear plan of what he wants to work on this summer, which are things that have to happen in order to be successful not just with the Lakers, but in the NBA. While shooting is something he’ll continue to add, he mentions how his versatility will benefit him as well.

“Being a versatile big man, someone who can pass the ball very well from the high post, middle of the floor, three-point line, five-out offense,” Castleton said. “I can add that to be my game I think it’ll definitely be something that’ll be harder for other teams to guard, nobody can sag off. Continue to be confident in that with my passing ability and being able to handle the ball, like I do and focus on those three things, for real.”

As a rare five-year college player, Castleton has a vision for how to wrap up the rest of this summer heading into training camp fighting for a roster spot. If not, he’ll be a part of the Lakers’ program in the NBA or G League due to his two-way contract.

Colin Castleton focusing learning & improving; not worried about landing final roster spot

While Castleton has a clear plan of what to work on as summer slowly comes to an end, it seems that he is more focused on his game than worrying about landing one of the final roster spots.

