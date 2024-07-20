Lakers News: Colin Castleton Praises Bronny James For Handling Pressure

The Los Angeles Lakers have some promising players on their Summer League team, including Dalton Knecht, Maxwell Lewis and Colin Castleton. But no one on the Lakers, or any other team in Las Vegas, is facing more pressure than Bronny James.

Being the son of LeBron James, on the same team as his father, has brought about a level of pressure and scrutiny unlike anything any player has had to go through. But Bronny has handled things extremely well and it stands out to his teammates.

Castleton recently spoke on this following Bronny’s strong showing in the Lakers’ first Summer League win over the Atlanta Hawks. The big man loves Bronny as a teammate and feels he is doing an excellent job of navigating the pressure he is under.

“Great. I think he’s stepping into a new role, it takes a little bit of time,” Castleton said. “He has a lot of pressure on him so he has a great mindset. He’s a great kid, great teammate. Everybody in the organization loves being around him. And he took great shots tonight. He got in a good rhythm, that was the biggest thing to get in a good rhythm. But he’s dealing with the pressure amazing.”

Bronny finished with 12 points while knocking down a pair of threes in that win over Atlanta. He would then follow that up with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Lakers’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night as he is beginning to look a bit more comfortable.

Like Castleton said, it takes time for anyone to adjust to a new role at a new level of basketball, but Bronny is embracing the right mindset. No one can understand the level of pressure he is under, but by all accounts he is handling things the right way and putting in the work to develop which will pay off in the end.

Lakers’ LeBron James proud of Bronny James for staying focused

LeBron James hasn’t been able to watch Bronny James up close, but the Lakers star has been keeping an eye on things from a distance and is proud of the way his son is handling things in his Summer League stint with the Lakers.

LeBron said that the James family as a whole is proud of Bronny for making it to this point before adding that Bronny is still so young with so much room to grow. But the most important thing is that Bronny has kept his head down and stayed focused on working hard amidst all of the pressure he is under.

