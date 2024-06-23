Lakers News: Colin Castleton Provides Update On Jalen Hood-Schifino’s Recovery

With the Los Angeles Lakers preparing for a new era with LeBron James nearing the end of his career, they will have to bring in capable young talent through the draft. At the forefront of that youth movement is 2023 first-round draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, who saw limited action during his rookie season, and some two-way players like Colin Castleton.

Hood-Schifino’s debut season was subpar. He was not able to earn rotation minutes and did not look confident when he played in garbage time. In 21 games, the former Indiana Hoosier averaged 1.6 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists on 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from 3 in 5.2 minutes a contest.

However, Hood-Schifino’s season was cut short when he had a back procedure in March, which sidelined him indefinitely. His teammate Castleton recently shared an update on his recovery from this procedure.

“So, the plan is he’s still rehabbing and getting himself right from his previous injury,” Castleton said in an interview with Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane and Sean Davis. “So, just focusing on that, taking that day-by-day and that’s really all I have right now as far as that. So, just being able to take this summer as a stepping stool for him from the injuries and just being able to go into the summer fully 100 percent, but he’s doing really good as well.”

Hood-Schifino and Castleton built some chemistry last year, both in Summer League and the G League. The latter discussed that dynamic and how they can continue to grow and develop together.

“I think it’s just a great dynamic with me rolling and him attacking downhill,” Castleton said. “He’s a really big guard, he’s aggressive, he has a really nice handle, and he can also pass the ball as well, and he has a really good mid-range game. So, coming off a ball screen and having a two-man game with Jalen, he just gets downhill very aggressively and he has a strong body that guards can’t really stay in front of. So, with me just rolling, it helps us play in the pocket and I’ve also always been a big that focuses on my touch, no matter what it is. You got to be able to make touch shots around the rim, I think we picked up that chemistry right away last year before Summer League.

“Then going into the G League, it was kind of natural, we already played with each other. So, I think going into this summer as well, it’s just going to continue to develop. You know, all three of the rookies we had this past season are just going to continue to grow.”

Despite a bumpy rookie season, the hope remains that Hood-Schifino can make a full recovery and find his place on this Lakers team going forward. He is only 21 years old, so patience should be exercised as he continues to navigate this NBA playstyle.

Lakers California Classic schedule announced

Summer League is just around the corner as the Lakers announced their California Classic schedule, taking on the Sacramento Kings on July 6, Golden State Warriors on July 7 and Miami Heat on July 10.

It remains to be seen if Hood-Schifino will be healthy enough to play, but he could definitely use another Summer League to further develop his game.

