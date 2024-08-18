Lakers News: Colts’ Anthony Richardson Believes He Can Beat LeBron James In Slam Dunk Contest

It seems as if no matter what Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James does, there is always someone who doubts him. And in this case it comes from one of his biggest fans in Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson is known as an excellent athlete and even played basketball growing up on the AAU circuit. In fact a clip of his skills went viral last summer so it is well known what he can do on the court. But he may be taking it a step too far with his latest statement.

Richardson appeared on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams and after revealing that LeBron was his favorite player, the Colts quarterback said that he felt he could beat LeBron in a Slam Dunk contest, noting that the Lakers superstar is nearly 40 years old:

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson is READY for his NBA 10-day contract 👀🏀🏈 AR: "I feel like I would average a good 12-13 points in the NBA." Kay: "I think you could beat (LeBron) in a dunk contest…?" AR: "Right now yeah, he's about to be 40 soon." @GVOaant @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/YidY6SZmpV — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 13, 2024

Richardson is an amazing athlete who can definitely throw down some impressive slams. But this is LeBron James we’re talking about here. Even at 39 years old he has shown time and time again that he can get up there and throw some ridiculous dunks down when necessary. Add in the fact that this is basically a challenge and there is no doubt the Lakers star would have something special planned.

As an athlete Richardson is going to be competitive and believe in his skills, it is what has gotten him to this point in his career with the Colts. Believing he can score 12-13 points per game in the NBA is probably going a bit too far, but thinking he can out-dunk LeBron could be considered borderline delusional.

In another alternate universe it could have been LeBron James on the football field with Anthony Richardson. It certainly is something future Hall of Famer Tom Brady could see.

Brady was asked to put together a football squad made up of players from Team USA Basketball and LeBron was the first person he mentioned, eventually slotting him at wide receiver. LeBron’s Lakers teammate Anthony Davis was selected as at tight end along with Joel Embiid while Devin Booker was the other receiver and Anthony Edwards was running back.

At quarterback Brady went with his fellow Boston star in Jayson Tatum.

