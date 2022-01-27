Lakers News: Commemorative Monument Was Displayed Near Helicopter Crash Site On Kobe Bryant’s Two-Year Death Anniversary

Wednesday marked another death anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas two years ago.

Bryant’s memory continues to be celebrated in L.A. and around the world. Highlight reels from the playing times of the five-time NBA champion flooded social media on the anniversary of his passing. Lakers forward and fellow Olympic gold medallist Carmelo Anthony said that “people in general are always thinking about Bryant” — as is the Purple and Gold’s current team, which continues feeling his support from the heavens.

In a tribute to those who died in the fatal accident on Jan. 26, 2020, a commemorative monument was displayed near the crash site on Wednesday. It featured a sculpture of Kobe and Gianna, as well as the names of all the victims, via Kobe & Gigi Bryant Murals:

Artwork by medina_sculpture. Please note, this was temporary today only. pic.twitter.com/KZUmwTb8zE — Kobe & Gigi Bryant Murals (@kobemurals) January 27, 2022

As shown by pictures shared on social media platforms, Bryant’s fans laid flowers and Lakers sportswear near the monument to honor the victims of the crash.

The Lakers celebrated the second death anniversary by posting a grayed-out picture of Kobe kissing Gigi on the head during their visit to then-Staples Center. The post’s caption read: “Family is Forever” and included a black heart emoji.

Anthony: Lakers need to continue Bryant’s legacy

Addressing Bryant’s second death anniversary, Anthony said the Lakers need to celebrate Kobe and continue his legacy.

“It is a very special day, the two-year anniversary of his passing, so it’s a celebrated day, it’ll be a sad day thinking about him, memories and what he meant to this organization, what he meant to this city, what he meant to the game of basketball as a whole,” Anthony said.

“But we have to continue to celebrate him. That’s one thing that I’m sure he would’ve wanted, us to celebrate him, keep his legacy going.

Anthony added he was “proud” of Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, and their children for the way they have been coping with the tragic loss of their loved ones two years ago.

