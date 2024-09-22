Lakers News: Could LeBron James Follow In Tom Brady’s Footsteps?

As LeBron James heads into his 22nd NBA season and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has naturally begun to make plans for his post-playing career.

James has made it clear that he’d like to eventually own an NBA team in Las Vegas, and he has even dipped his toes in media a bit as well. He hosted a podcast with his now head coach JJ Redick last season, and he has appeared on a number of other shows as well to talk basketball and football.

With that being the case, many have wondered if he will follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps, becoming a broadcaster once his playing days are over. Brady is in his first season calling NFL games for Fox after signing a massive contract when he retired.

In a recent appearance on the GoJo and Golic show on DraftKings, James discussed the possibility to doing something similar to Brady:

“I don’t know,” James said when asked if he’d consider broadcasting when his playing career is over. “I definitely love the sport. I love basketball. I love football. And I watch it – not only as a fan – but also just breaking down matchups and things of that nature. And I was brought into sports. When you grow up in Northeast Ohio, listen, you grow up in sports. So, it would be great. I see Tom Brady doing it. He’s been great so far. We will see, even if it’s just a guest appearance – one game or two when I’m done playing. But it’s always fun to give back to the game. The game has given me so much so if it’s basketball, if it’s football, if it’s whatever, I love the word sport because it’s given so much to me and my family. And it’s only right that I give back to it.”

Brady and James have a lot in common as their longevity in their respective sports in unmatched, thanks in part to their work ethics. Seeing how hard they worked at playing the game, it’s reasonable to think that both Brady and James would work just as hard in the announcing field to make them great broadcasters as well.

Their desire to own teams in Las Vegas is also similar as Brady is currently in the process of buying a steak of the Raiders.

Whenever James decides to hang up his sneakers, he definitely has a good resource to use in Brady as he begins the next chapter of his life.

LeBron James and Tom Brady meet at Team USA party

LeBron James and Tom Brady recently got the change to meet at a Team USA party as the latter was in Paris to root on the former during the 2024 Olympics.

