Lakers News: Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Gets Massive Back Tattoo Featuring Kobe Bryant

The impact that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had on so many people around the world is immeasurable and is still being felt to this day. His words, the way he carried himself and what he stood for make Bryant one of the most iconic athletes of this generation and many continue to be inspired by him.

While Kobe was a known Philadelphia Eagles fan, one of their biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, have their own star wide receiver who is beginning to make his claim to being one of the best in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb. The 23-year-old is just beginning to come into his own and recently got a massive back tattoo that includes an image of the Lakers legend.

According to TMZ Sports, among the many images on the tattoo that covers the entire back of Lamb is an iconic one of Bryant chewing his jersey:

TMZ Sports has learned Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb just got a massive back tattoo featuring an image of Kobe Bryant — and it's incredible. https://t.co/T9xVlMueXS — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 23, 2023

The photo of Kobe sits on Lamb’s right shoulder blade, next to an image of a black mamba with its tongue out. Lamb reportedly wanted images that symbolized the fight and will it takes to get from childhood to the NFL and if there is one thing that Bryant symbolizes, it is a never-ending fight and will to accomplish your goals.

Other images include a jaguar and a Spartan warrior as well as the message “My story isn’t over” which is certainly the case. Lamb finished in the top six in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns in just his third NFL season, making his second Pro Bowl.

But Kobe Bryant was always about the ultimate goal and winning, so Lamb will need to hoist that Lombardi trophy in order to truly pay homage to the Lakers legend.

Lakers legend Pau Gasol says Kobe Bryant will ‘always be with me’

Someone else who was a bit closer with Bryant was his longtime teammate Pau Gasol. The former Lakers big man will soon see his jersey in the Crypto.com rafters next to the man he calls his brother and Gasol recently spoke on how much he still thinks about Kobe.

The legendary Laker noted that Bryant and his daughter Gigi remain on his mind and in his heart every day, adding that Kobe will ‘always be with him’ not only for his basketball recognitions, but personally as well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!