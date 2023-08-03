Lakers News: Crypto.com Arena Partners With OnePlan For Event Planning & Security

Crypto.com Arena, home of the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles Clippers, has selected global event and venue planning software company OnePlan as its partner in order to help the them host their 230 annual events.

OnePlan is the world’s leading event and venue planning software company. They are a supplier for some of the world’s biggest sports organizations including the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix circuit.

The partnership with the Crypto.com Arena includes the creation of a 3D digital twin of the iconic arena using the software company’s Venue Twin technology. This interactive platform is fully interoperable with the 2D GIS mapping view and will allow the arena’s production team to rapidly customize the arena for every event it hosts as well as collaborate with tenants, promoters and stakeholders in real-time to produce comprehensive event plans.

This will also have a big impact on the security of the arena. The use of the software’s 2D and 3D toolset will allow the Crypto.com Arena security team to precisely plan the positioning of security staff and technology across the property. The platform will also function as a single source of truth for event organizers, giving the entire team a better insight of what is needed throughout the building and where.

Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, as well as Peacock Theater and L.A. Live, expressed his excitement on the new partnership with OnePlan.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with OnePlan and implement their technology into our day-to-day workflow,” Zeidman said. “Our team is looking forward to utilizing OnePlan from production to guest services and security, to booking and marketing and operations, allowing us to be more efficient and provide our tenants, promoters and future events with a new level of world class service that we pride ourselves on.”

OnePlain is already used by over 25,000 events and venues across the world in 110 countries and their founder and CEO Paul Foster is excited for Crypto.com Arena to join the family.

“We’re delighted to be working with one of the world’s most iconic venues that hosts over 230 events per year,” Foster said. “It’s further evidence of how OnePlan can provide major time- and cost-saving efficiencies for venues of any size, as well as helping to bring in further commercial partners by using it as a sales and marketing tool.”

In addition to the security benefits, OnePlan will also assist the arena’s booking and marketing departments by enabling them to visualize and customize the arena for future events.

