Lakers News: Crypto.com Arena Signs Placed Outside Of Staples Center Ahead Of Official Name Change

For the time being, the Los Angeles Lakers are still residents of Staples Center. However, beginning on Christmas Day, the Lakers new home will be Crypto.com Arena, giving fans just a few more days to enjoy the iconic name that donned the building for over 20 years.

A few weeks ago, the Staples Center signs on the outside of the building were taken down in preparation for the official name change. But all of the insignia inside the building and on the court remained the same.

Now, they’ve taken things a step further, officially putting up Crypto.com Arena signs on the outside of the building while still keeping Staples Center on the inside, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

Outside with the new (https://t.co/QPVrOQKvXw), inside with the old (Staples Center still on the court) pic.twitter.com/UoH4OQAvnb — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 22, 2021

Because it is still Staples Center until Christmas Day, the Lakers and L.A. Clippers are likely not allowed to change the on-court signage until the day of. When the Lakers face the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 25, we’ll get our first look at the interior look of Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers play against the San Antonio Spurs at home on Dec. 23, making it the final game at Staples Center. The Clippers do not play another home game until after the name change becomes official.

It was announced by the Lakers that prior to the game against the Spurs, there will be some sort of celebration of the Staples Center name, reliving the iconic moments that took place in the building over the past 22 years.

Russell Westbrook calls for Lakers to stay together

The Lakers’ final game at Staples Center could be marred by a deeply struggling team. Health and safety protocols — as well as injuries — have ravaged L.A. and left them with an extremely thinned rotation. Russell Westbrook, however, urged the Lakers to stay together amid the rough stretch. “I’m very optimistic,” Westbrook said.

“We’ve been through so much as a team already and still going through it as a unit. And the best part about it for me this far is just the ups and downs. That’s the NBA season. The most important part is that we stay together, never divide, never panic, never succumb to what the people on the outside of our team are saying.”

“Just make sure that we stay close-knit and find ways to be able to stick together through whatever it is because we’re a team that doesn’t rely on excuses. We understand the circumstance that we have in our locker room and we got to make the best of it, it’s as simple as that.”

