Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Among Top-10 2025 NBA ROY Candidates

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht is projected to be a strong contender for the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Unlike his fellow rookie teammate Bronny James, Knecht’s selection by the Lakers was met with slight skepticism. Knecht, the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is currently ranked fourth among all rookies, trailing Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey, Houston Rockets’ Reed Sheppard, and San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle.

Knecht’s promising career began at the University of Northern Colorado before transferring to the Tennessee Vols for his fifth year. At Tennessee, he led the team to an NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearance and scored 37 points in a crucial game. His stellar performance earned him All-American honors, SEC Player of the Year, and SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2024.

In the 2025 NBA Summer League, Knecht has averaged 21.3 points, ranking ninth among all players, and has outperformed Sheppard and Edey. Additionally, he has averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists and has a 41.8% field goal percentage. Knecht’s standout performance included leading the Lakers to their first Summer League victory against the Atlanta Hawks, where he scored 20 points and secured seven rebounds.

Despite the uncertainty of his role on a roster featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Knecht’s Summer League performance has solidified his position as a top contender for the Rookie of the Year award. Knecht is at +900 odds when you bet on sports at Twins.com.

Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht, born in Aurora, Colorado, began his collegiate basketball career at the University of Northern Colorado. He developed into a standout player during his time there, leading to his transfer to the University of Tennessee for his fifth year. At Tennessee, Knecht’s impact was immediate and profound. He led the Vols to the NCAA tournament Elite Eight and was instrumental in their success, scoring 37 points in a critical game. His exceptional play earned him All-American honors and the titles of SEC Player of the Year and SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2024.

Knecht’s transition to the NBA has been marked by impressive performances in the Summer League, demonstrating his scoring ability and versatility on the court. His journey from Northern Colorado to a potential NBA Rookie of the Year contender is a testament to his hard work and talent.

Lakers 2025 NBA Championship Odds

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are again in the spotlight for their promising rookies and championship aspirations. The Lakers are mid-tier contenders at +3500 for the 2025 NBA Championship, alongside the Phoenix Suns (+3500), Orlando Magic (+4000), and Memphis Grizzlies (+4500).

The reigning champion Boston Celtics are at +300, followed by the Oklahoma Thunder at +750, and the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers, who are both at +850.

Adding promising rookies like Dalton Knecht and Bronny James adds depth to the Lakers’ lineup, potentially making them even more formidable. With a mix of experienced superstars and talented newcomers, the Lakers are poised to impact the upcoming season significantly. Their championship odds will likely fluctuate based on player performances, injuries, and other factors throughout the season.