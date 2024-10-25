Lakers News: Dalton Knecht ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Snoop Dogg Gave Him Nickname

Dalton Knecht didn’t have to wait long to enjoy his first win in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night of the 2024-25 season.

The Timberwolves are widely considered to be one of the few true title contenders in the league which made the Lakers’ performance that much more impressive. Los Angeles beat Minnesota 110-103 behind a monstrous performance from Anthony Davis, but the rest of the roster did their part in the victory.

There were plenty of storylines during the game, but one of the underrated ones was the debut of Dalton Knecht. Not only was it Knecht’s first official NBA game, it was also the first time he got to play at home in Crypto.com Arena because the venue was undergoing renovations during the preseason.

Knecht has already endeared himself to the fanbase and even got acknowledged by Snoop Dogg, who gave him a new nickname. Knecht recalled the moment he found out Snoop Dogg dubbed him “Westside Knecht” and said he could have multiple nicknames.

“I did a poll, but when I first found out was when my friends were texting me and I didn’t believe them and then my parents sent it to me and I was just like wow, this is crazy,” Knecht said. “I couldn’t believe it. Then I did my poll and it was like 78% to 22%, Knecht 4 won. So I guess Knecht 4 is the one, but Snoop Dogg can call me Westside. I can have more than one (nickname).”

“Knecht 4” was the initial nickname fans gave the rookie sharpshooter and is the reason why Knecht chose No. 4 as his jersey number, but “Westside Knecht” is an apt nickname given the nod to the famous hip-hop group Westside Connection featuring Ice Cube who is a massive Lakers fan.

Snoop Dogg is just one of numerous celebrities who root for the purple and gold and Knecht is quickly finding out how popular and beloved Lakers players are. If the rookie continues to play well, it won’t be long before his name and face are plastered everywhere.

Charles Barkley calls NBA GMs stupid for letting Lakers draft Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht dropping to the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft was a shock to many as he was widely considered to be a lottery pick. Following his debut against Minnesota, Charles Barkley called NBA general managers stupid for passing up on Knecht in the draft.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!