Lakers News: Dalton Knecht ‘Couldn’t Believe’ Snoop Dogg Gave Him Nickname
Dalton Knecht, Lakers
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Author

Dalton Knecht didn’t have to wait long to enjoy his first win in the NBA as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night of the 2024-25 season.

The Timberwolves are widely considered to be one of the few true title contenders in the league which made the Lakers’ performance that much more impressive. Los Angeles beat Minnesota 110-103 behind a monstrous performance from Anthony Davis, but the rest of the roster did their part in the victory.

There were plenty of storylines during the game, but one of the underrated ones was the debut of Dalton Knecht. Not only was it Knecht’s first official NBA game, it was also the first time he got to play at home in Crypto.com Arena because the venue was undergoing renovations during the preseason.

Knecht has already endeared himself to the fanbase and even got acknowledged by Snoop Dogg, who gave him a new nickname. Knecht recalled the moment he found out Snoop Dogg dubbed him “Westside Knecht” and said he could have multiple nicknames.

“I did a poll, but when I first found out was when my friends were texting me and I didn’t believe them and then my parents sent it to me and I was just like wow, this is crazy,” Knecht said. “I couldn’t believe it. Then I did my poll and it was like 78% to 22%, Knecht 4 won. So I guess Knecht 4 is the one, but Snoop Dogg can call me Westside. I can have more than one (nickname).”

“Knecht 4” was the initial nickname fans gave the rookie sharpshooter and is the reason why Knecht chose No. 4 as his jersey number, but “Westside Knecht” is an apt nickname given the nod to the famous hip-hop group Westside Connection featuring Ice Cube who is a massive Lakers fan.

Snoop Dogg is just one of numerous celebrities who root for the purple and gold and Knecht is quickly finding out how popular and beloved Lakers players are. If the rookie continues to play well, it won’t be long before his name and face are plastered everywhere.

Charles Barkley calls NBA GMs stupid for letting Lakers draft Dalton Knecht

Dalton Knecht dropping to the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft was a shock to many as he was widely considered to be a lottery pick. Following his debut against Minnesota, Charles Barkley called NBA general managers stupid for passing up on Knecht in the draft.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Unsure Why He Received Technical After Being Elbowed By Spurs’ Zach Collins

The Los Angeles Lakers took part in another fiery game that involved a player’s ejection when they notched…

Throwing An Autographed Lamar Odom Jersey Into the Giveaway

The popularity of our Lamar Odom quiz continues to increase so we’re…

Kobe Bryant Trash-Talked LeBron After ‘The Decision’

Kobe Bryant is known as one of the biggest competitors the sports…

Lakers Officially Re-Sign Travis Wear To Two-Way Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Travis Wear to a two-way contract for the 2018-19 NBA…