Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Didn’t Lose Confidence Despite Shooting Struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to get a victory in their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League against the Houston Rockets, but there was a big positive in the performance of first-round pick Dalton Knecht.

The rookie knocked down 9-of-18 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep to finish with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

It was a much-needed outing from Knecht, who struggled in the Lakers’ three games in the California Classic. He shot just 27.9% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range and some may have been concerned whether his game would be able to translate to the NBA level.

But there was never any doubt from Knecht himself, who made it clear after the Lakers’ first game in Las Vegas that he always remains confident in his shot and he knows his teammates and coaches do as well, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

“I always stay confident in my shot and I know my teammates got my back. So does the coaching staff,” he said. “So no matter what, I’m just going to let it fly.”

It can be easy to focus on numbers and stats during Summer League and while they do mean something, it is the process that is far more important. For someone like Knecht, it is the ability to get to his spots and get the shots he wants that matters more than anything else.

It is also great to see that some bad shooting nights does nothing to hurt his confidence, which is incredibly important for a shooter like Knecht. The Lakers won’t be reliant on him to create for himself regularly, but they will look for him to knock down open looks that his teammates will create for him and he won’t be hesitant when that time comes.

The Lakers still have some games left in Summer League for Knecht to continue to show what he is capable of, but that confidence in himself and his jumper will serve him well as his NBA career continues.

JJ Redick: Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht needs to improve defensively

The shooting and scoring of Dalton Knecht will get the most attention as that is what he is known for. But it is the rest of his game that Lakers head coach JJ Redick is focused on.

Redick recently spoke on the Lakers’ first-round pick, noting that they know Knecht can shoot the ball, but it is things like his defense, rebounding and passing that must improve. Redick added that you have to be a two-way player to make an impact in the NBA and Knecht, much like any other rookie, needs to improve defensively.

