Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Envisions Himself As Best Player In NBA In 10 Years

The Los Angeles Lakers have high hopes for their first-round pick Dalton Knecht. The rookie was one of the best players in college basketball last year, the SEC Player of the Year as well as an All-American, and it was a surprise to everyone that he fell to the Lakers with the 17th overall pick.

His offensive skillset is well known as he is an excellent shooter with deep range, but also has the ability to attack the basket as well. Perhaps most important is his mindset as he was always unafraid of the big moment and felt he was the best player on the court at all times.

And that belief in himself is not changing at the NBA level. In an interview with ESPN’s Jorge Sedano, Knecht said that his goal is to eventually be the best player in the NBA and win many championships:

“I want to be the best player in the league. All-Star. Do whatever it takes for the team […] Obviously gotta get some championships.”

Of course the odds of Dalton Knecht being the best player in the league are slim, as it is for anyone. But it is that mindset and the willing to put in the work that stands out here and should ultimately benefit the Lakers moving forward.

In his two games in the Las Vegas Summer League, Knecht is averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals while knocking down 41.2% from 3-point range. While there is still plenty of room for growth and development, it is clear to see where Knecht can contribute for the Lakers this season.

Being able to play off the team’s stars will only allow for more open looks and opportunities from Knecht and he has the belief in himself to knock those down when the time comes. By all accounts, he could be an absolute steal for the Lakers in the draft.

Dalton Knecht reveals advice he has received from Lakers coach JJ Redick

Dalton Knecht is already building a relationship with Lakers head coach JJ Redick, especially considering their similarities as players. Knecht recently revealed that the two are in contact basically every day and spoke on the advice he has received from his new coach.

“Just do your work early before you get the ball,” Knecht said. “Try to create space coming off screens and just really get into your guys’ body and use their weight that they’re pushing you with and use it against them.”

Redick understands the ways Knecht will thrive and has many tricks that will help him develop into the player both he and the Lakers believe he can become.

