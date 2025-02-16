Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Excited To Learn From Luka Doncic

There are very few players in the NBA who have experienced what Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Dalton Knecht has had to deal with over the past couple of weeks. Of course, Knecht was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline, only for the trade to be rescinded due to a failed physical, forcing Knecht and Cam Reddish to return to the Lakers.

Knecht suited up for the Lakers in the team’s final game before the All-Star break, which was his first opportunity to play with his new superstar teammate, Luka Doncic. And now that he is back with the purple and gold, Knecht is excited to learn from one of the best players in the NBA today.

In speaking prior to taking part in the Castrol Rising Stars during NBA All-Star Weekend, Knecht expressed his happiness at re-joining the Lakers and the opportunity to get to learn from another great in Doncic, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“It’s strange. I’m one of the few people that’s ever been traded and then come back, so it’s been a crazy journey. I’m just glad to be back and be a part of the team. I get to learn from Luka now. I had AD, Bron and now I’m with Luka and Bron. So, it’s crazy. I get to learn from a lot of greats”

Knecht has been fortunate to be teamed up with some all-time greats in just his first year in the NBA and he recognizes that. The Lakers rookie also understands how important it is to learn as much as possible from these legends and he is taking advantage of that opportunity.

LeBron James is arguably the best player ever and Anthony Davis is a future Hall of Famer himself. Now, with Doncic on the Lakers, Knecht can learn some tricks from one of the current best players the NBA has to offer and that will only serve to make him better as his career continues to blossom.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht excited about participating in first All-Star Game

On Friday night, Dalton Knecht took part in the Castrol Rising Stars HGame and was part of the winning team, who now becomes the fourth team participating in the All-Star Game tournament taking place on Sunday. The Lakers rookie is excited and knows this team of young players plans on taking down the All-Stars.

“Yeah, about to play my first All-Star Game, that’s crazy, as a rookie,” Knecht said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We are going to try to go out there and put on a show and try to make it competitive for sure. We’re going to try to get that win.”

