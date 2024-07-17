Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Reveals Advice From JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to pick up a win in Summer League, but if there has been one bright spot for the team it is undoubtedly first-round pick Dalton Knecht. The rookie is someone the Lakers could be reliant on when the season begins and is already establishing a good relationship with head coach JJ Redick.

Knecht is a player who can thrive off the ball, capable of coming off screens and knocking down open looks on the move. This, of course, is something Redick thrived at during his playing days and the Lakers coach sees the potential in Knecht and has been in constant communication with him all summer.

Knecht spoke on this following the Lakers’ latest Summer League contest, noting that he and Redick speak in some form every day as the coach looks to help in his development.

“Yeah, me and JJ, he’s been talking to me every single day in the gym or through a text or something, just trying to help me out in every type of way,” Knecht said. “JJ is gonna be a big help for me as I improve and develop.”

In terms of the advice Redick is giving him, Knecht noted that Redick is pushing the idea of doing his work early, amongst other things.

“Just do your work early before you get the ball,” Knecht added. “Try to create space coming off screens and just really get into your guys’ body and use their weight that they’re pushing you with and use it against them.”

After a rough start to the summer, things have been turning around for Knecht. His first game at the Las Vegas Summer League saw him knock down five 3-pointers and finish with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. He followed that up with 19 points and three steals against the Boston Celtics on Monday and while his efficiency wasn’t great, he continued to show flashes of what he can bring to the table.

One thing that is for certain is that Knecht has the tools to contribute to this Lakers team and Redick and the rest of the coaching staff are going to do everything they can to develop them.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht didn’t lose confidence despite early shooting struggles

The California Classic was not a great showing for Dalton Knecht, who shot just 27.9% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range in the Lakers’ three games. But the rookie never lost confidence in himself despite struggling to knock his shots down.

Knecht made it clear that he is always confident in his jumper and will continue to take his shots even if they aren’t falling. It’s the ideal mindset for a shooter of Knecht’s caliber to have as they can never begin doubting their ability to knock down open looks.

