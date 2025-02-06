Former Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Selected To Team Chris Mullin For NBA Rising Stars Challenge

NBA All-Star Weekend is going to look a little bit different in 2025 than it has in previous years. The Rising Stars Challenge is back in the same format, but this time, the winners of the four-team tournament will get to play in the actual NBA All-Star Game. That will have a four-team, tournament style format as well for the first time.

The Lakers had one representative in rookie Dalton Knecht, although he has since been traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal to acquire center Mark Williams. Regardless, Knecht was selected to the Rising Stars player pool and was one of the 21 players drafted to three teams coached by Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway Sr.

Jeremy Lin is coaching the fourth team in the Rising Stars Game, made up entirely of G League players. This provides a unique opportunity for G League guys to show their game on the biggest stage.

The Castrol Rising Stars Game takes place on Friday, Feb. 14 at Chase Center. The first semifinal is at 6:15 p.m. PT, the next is at 6:55 p.m. PT and the final is at 7:35 p.m. PT. All games will be televised on TNT and all games will be first to score 40 points.

Knecht, who had an incredible October and November but has been uneven and cold from deep in the months since, earned the right to represent himself in this event and will be doing so as a member of the Hornets on Mullin’s Team C. The full four teams for the 2025 Rising Stars Challenge are listed below.

Full teams for 2025 Rising Stars Challenge

Team C – Chris Mullin

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs (R)

Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns (R)

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (R)

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (S)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (S)

Dalton Knecht, Charlotte Hornets (R)

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies (R)

Team M – Mitch Richmond

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (S)

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards, (R)

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (S)

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (S)

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (R)

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets (S)

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (S)

Team T – Tim Hardaway Sr.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic (S)

Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic (R)

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (S)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat (S)

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks (R)

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards (R)

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder (S)

Team J – Jeremy Lin

JD Davison

Mac McClung

Bryce McGowens

Leonard Miller

Dink Pate

Reed Sheppard

Pat Spencer

