Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Was LeBron James’ Favorite College Player Aside From Bronny

The Los Angeles Lakers were very excited to see Dalton Knecht land in their laps with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht was an expected lottery pick after an outstanding season at Tennessee and had many eyes on him all year long, including LeBron James.

James had spoken about Knecht in the midst of his run during the NCAA Tournament and with good reason as he was named SEC Player of the Year and a First Team All-American. Now, the two are teammates and LeBron is excited about it.

Following his practice with Team USA in Las Vegas, LeBron was asked about the Lakers rookie, revealing that Knecht was his favorite college basketball player not named Bronny James, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

Throughout the course of the college season Dalton, besides Bronny, was my favorite player in college basketball. I watched his game throughout the whole season I just liked his ability to shoot the ball, his athleticism, his height, his demeanor that he plays with. I’ve always kinda felt that his game would translate to the NBA. I did not think he would fall to 17 at all. So I didn’t think we would even have an opportunity to get him. But I’m glad he did so I’m looking forward to that.

Knecht spent two years in junior college and another two seasons at Northern Colorado before transferring to Tennessee last season and putting forth an absolute dominant final collegiate year. He averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while knocking down 39.7% from 3-point range.

His scoring ability was on full display and he was fearless regardless of his opponent. LeBron, like basically everyone else, never expected for him to be available for the Lakers at 17, but the fact that he was benefitted everyone.

It will be up to Knecht to put in the work and the coaching staff to aid in his development at the NBA level, but he is an ideal piece to put around James and he will get the opportunity to prove why.

Dalton Knecht, Bronny James struggle in Lakers Summer League debut

Fans everywhere got the chance to see Dalton Knecht as well as Bronny James as the Lakers kicked off their Summer League at the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings.

Unfortunately, both of the Lakers’ 2024 draft picks struggled in their debut. Knecht finished with just 12 points shooting just 3-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from the line, though he did add four assists and a pair of steals.

Bronny James also struggled from the field, shooting 2-of-9 and finishing with four points, two assists and a steal.

