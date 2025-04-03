Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Won March Madness Bet Over Jarred Vanderbilt & Anthony Davis

The NCAA March Madness Tournament always brings out some rivalries between NBA players thanks to their college allegiances. For Los Angeles Lakers rookie and Tennessee alum Dalton Knecht, that meant a lot of trash talking as his Volunteers took SEC rival Kentucky where teammate Jarred Vanderbilt and former teammate Anthony Davis attended.

The Wildcats defeated Tennessee in both regular season meetings, but when they faced off in the Sweet 16, it was the Volunteers who came out on top. Knecht, of course, was watching Tennessee throughout their tournament run, but especially the Kentucky game as he had bets with both Davis and Vanderbilt.

“Of course when Tennessee played, I had to watch those,” Knecht said. “I had some bets against the Kentucky guys, I know a couple of them. My guy AD and then obviously Vando. Nothing new, Tennessee beat Kentucky.”

Knecht has surely been able to let Vanderbilt have it since Tennessee came out victorious, but when it comes to Davis, now with the Dallas Mavericks, he has suddenly stopped responding to the messages from his former teammate.

“No answer,” Knecht said when asked what Davis has said since the Volunteers took down the Wildcats.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, their tournament run ended in the next round against the top-seeded Houston Cougars and Knecht admitted it was difficult to see his former teammates’ college careers come to an end.

“Seeing those guys, I played with them and now their season is over, they’re done with their college careers, it’s always sad to see,” Knecht added. “But I was just proud of them and the way they played the whole entire year.”

For some of Knecht’s former collegiate teammates the hope is to continue their career at the next level, and some have even contacted the Lakers guard about life in the NBA.

“I’d say more just about the NBA, seeing how NBA life is. Stuff like that,” Knecht noted. “I think as a college kid, you get curious so I get a couple calls from my teammates and stuff like that. It was good just to chat.”

Obviously Knecht remains focused on helping out the Lakers in any way he can, but keeping up with his former team and teammates at Tennessee is always nice, especially during this time of year.

Dalton Knecht appreciates encouragement from Lakers teammate Austin Reaves

It has been an up and down year for Dalton Knecht, as should be expected as a rookie. But his Lakers teammates have continually encouraged him and the one who has been in his ear most has been Austin Reaves.

Knecht recently spoke about how Reaves has texted him throughout his college career even before he joined the Lakers and now the encouragement he gives means a lot to Knecht and allows him to remain confident in himself.

