Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Appreciates Having Lob Threat Like Jaxson Hayes

The Los Angeles Lakers are featuring an entirely new center rotation after superstar big man Anthony Davis. This includes the young and athletic Jaxson Hayes, who spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans before signing with L.A. this offseason. In one preseason game, he and D’Angelo Russell already connected for a lob for a glimpse into the future of this season.

Being a vertical lob threat is exactly what the Lakers were hoping for when they signed Hayes to a veteran minimum contract. His first stint with the Pelicans did no go according to plan, but the hope is that with a stronger culture and more defined role, he can thrive in purple and gold.

Russell was highly complimentary of what Hayes brings to the Lakers roster and how much he helps the guards with his style of play, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Huge. Huge. Just having a lob threat that can play next to AD, or without AD. He’s a big guy too so it just makes us that much more versatile. I haven’t played with a guy like that in a long time, so to have that, I really appreciate it.”

Part of why the Lakers brought in players like Hayes and Christian Wood was to return to the formula they had during the 2019-20 NBA championship season. That year saw Davis playing power forward primarily during the regular season, then shifting to more of a full-time center during the Playoffs.

Having athletic and dynamic players like Hayes and Wood — even if they’ve struggled in other destinations — allows for Davis to move more fluidly between the two positions while preserving his body for the postseason. And if Russell and the other Lakers guards can develop a strong chemistry with Hayes, it’s icing on the cake for L.A.

Davis still figuring out switch back to power forward

Davis had been moved to the Lakers primary center for so long, that it now could be an adjustment for him to switch back to his role in 2019-20. He spoke about the transition and some of the things that came up for him in the preseason opener.

“Shit, who knows. I’m still trying to figure it out. I am a big man. There you go. I am a big that plays basketball.”

As for how the two-big lineups have looked, Davis gave his initial thoughts and acknowledged that there’s more work to be done. “Me and Jaxson were on the same team for the first couple of days. I think me and C-Wood were on the same team today for a stint. They were doing a good job, I was confused a lot. Just sliding back to the four during some possessions and it’s like ‘AD grab corner!’ Oh, I forgot.

“So it was good, just figuring some things out. I’m talking with the coaches and Jaxson and C-Wood about some things that I did with DeMarcus [Cousins], Julius [Randle] in New Orleans. So it’s been good. It feels good to stay out of 100 pick-and-rolls a game. Still got a lot to learn from it, still got a lot to explore. But it’s been good the first couple days.”

