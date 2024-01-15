Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell & Austin Reaves Enjoy Sharing Court Together

One of the main successes for the Los Angeles Lakers last season was the backcourt scoring of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. Those two took a load off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in some pivotal moments in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Coming into the 2023-24 season, the expectation was for both Reaves and Russell to pick up where they left off. However, both have shared their respective struggles on the offensive end, resulting in them being benched. But on Saturday against the Utah Jazz, both guards got the start and showed out with James sidelined.

Russell led the way with 39 points and eight assists on 15-for-26 from the field and 6-for-11 from the 3-point line. Reaves chipped in an efficient 19 points on 7-for-8 from the field but unfortunately fouled out in the fourth quarter. The former lottery pick believes that he and Reaves have built up credibility in the short time they’ve played together, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“We got a lot of credibility in the short stint that we have together. When you put us out there, it works.”

Reaves reciprocated the same feelings, giving props to Russell’s stellar performance and who he is as a basketball player but believes the 27-year-old would much rather have wins than great individual performances, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“He had 40, 39 if you want to be specific. But we lost and I’m sure he’ll say the same thing, he’ll give up points for wins. But it’s good to be on the court with him, he’s a super talented player that has been doing this for a while. His skill is very unique with how he does it when he’s on the court, so it’s an honor to share the court with him. But like I said, we lost and I think he would say the same about who cares about the points if we can’t get wins.”

With the Lakers still not having a consistent starting lineup, it would make sense for both Reaves and Russell to maintain starting spots when everyone is fully healthy. While it remains to be seen, it is clear those two have formed great chemistry and have genuine respect for each other.

The offensive end has been a roller coaster this season with uncertainty on what kind of scoring L.A. is getting from night to night. While defense may be the identity head coach Darvin Ham wants, the starting lineup needs a bit more juice scoring-wise, and having Reaves and Russell can provide that.

LeBron James: ‘Always great’ to play with Austin Reaves

Russell is not the only player who enjoys playing alongside Reaves as James recently said that it is ‘always great’ to share the floor with the Arkansas native.

