Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Believes He Was In ‘Right Place At The Right Time’ To Hit Clutch 3-Pointers

D’Angelo Russell had been struggling from the field for most of Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Los Angeles Lakers guard had just eight points midway through the fourth quarter on nine field goal attempts. But with the team scuffling and trailing by seven, he became an unlikely hero.

The Grizzlies were leading 97-90 with five minutes remaining in regulation. That’s when Russell nailed a 27-foot 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four. After a Desmond Bane turnover, Russell went down the floor and hit another triple to make it 97-96, prompting a Grizzlies timeout.

Less than 30 seconds after the timeout, Russell made another 3-pointer, giving the Lakers a 99-97 lead with 3:55 to go in regulation. The Lakers would go on to win 117-111 in overtime.

Though Russell would later foul out and miss the entirety of overtime, his impact in the late stages of the game cannot be overstated.

Russell spoke about the big moment and what led to him finding that success after a slow start. “Just free flowing honestly, I think it just kind of happened,” Russell said. “Being in the right place at the right time, just getting an opportunity to make something happen and take advantage of it. Simple as that.”

While he couldn’t explicitly state what he was thinking during that minute-long stretch, he was just happy to have come through in a huge moment for the Lakers.

“It’s hard to answer what was going through my head being in it, but honestly, just kind of try to take what the game is giving to you,” Russell said. “Every game is different, being in a position where you can either score or pass. Just take what the game is giving you and tonight I kind of made some shots when it mattered and that’s what we’re talking about now. But I try to do whatever it takes.”

Russell is only averaging 14.5 points per game on 36.8% from the field and 31.0% from three through the first four games of this series. But hopefully a moment like the fourth quarter of Game 4 gives him some momentum moving forward. L.A. has built a 3-1 series lead despite his offensive struggles.

If he is able to turn things around and become a consistent scoring threat the way he is on a normal day, the Lakers quickly become a very dangerous team.

Russell describes himself as a Lakers fan

Russell couldn’t help but be impressed by the atmosphere at Crypto.com Arena on Monday during Game 4. He spoke about the team’s fanbase and how he identifies with them.

“I’m a Laker fan, honestly. I tell my people that. Never been a team fan because you’re actually in it, but to be through the storm and be here again and get to witness some of the things I’ve witnessed, it’s fair to say that I’m a fan. But it’s good. They treat me really well, welcomed me with open arms since I’ve been here. It’s been a good feeling.”

