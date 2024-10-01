The Los Angeles Lakers spent the offseason as one of the more inactive teams in the league. They opted not to make any trade surrounding D’Angelo Russell despite heavy rumors, and are running it back with a very similar roster to last season. On the opposite coastline, the New York Knicks have been among the most active teams in the league this offseason.

Their first massive move was dealing with the Brooklyn Nets to land Mikal Bridges. And with only days before the start of training camp, they made a surprise blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land Karl-Anthony Towns for a package including Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Towns now joins Bridges, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart to make one of the most formidable starting fives in the league.

Russell played alongside Towns during his time with the Timberwolves and the two developed a close bond. So following the news of the trade, Russell took to social media to explain how he feels Towns will be impacted by the massive move:

KAT gonna be an All-Star #CarryOn — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) September 30, 2024

Towns is in a much better situation for his play style than he was in with the Timberwolves. Playing alongside Rudy Gobert in significant minutes forced him out of his natural defensive position, and the Knicks have the perimeter defense built in that won’t force Towns to have to be a shot blocker consistently.

Offensively, his stretch five skillset fits in perfectly with the unselfish styles of play of Hart, Brunson, Bridges and Anunoby. Last season’s Knicks often got bogged down into isolation play with Brunson and Randle, but the additions of Bridges and Towns should allow for a more free-flowing offense.

Perhaps Towns can turn that into an All-Star appearance as Russell predicts. It would be Towns’ fifth selection, including 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

D’Angelo Russell apologizes for lack of professionalism in 2023-24

While it was not prompted, D’Angelo Russell took some time at Lakers Media Day to apologize for moments where he felt he exhibited unprofessional behavior last season. This is largely in reference to the way he reacted when trade rumors began surfacing.

“I think for me honestly, I think I really wanted to apologize in the sense of showing a lack of professionalism at times,” Russell said during Lakers Media Day. “Showing a lack of team-first perception at times. So for me I think just kinda keeping that maturity and that professionalism throughout the year no matter the ups and the downs.”

