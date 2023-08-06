Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Believes Losing Bruce Brown Will Hurt Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were the first seed in the Western Conference for most of the year and showed why, winning their first championship in franchise history. The Los Angeles Lakers met the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, finding their form after a rough start to the season.

But the Nuggets put on full display against the Lakers how explosive their offense can be with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray taking and making difficult shots along with the shooting of Michael Porter Jr. and former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. But, the X-factor all season long was Bruce Brown, who would come off the bench and be able to do it all on the court for Denver. Brown was a consistent shooter who could handle the ball, get to the free throw line and play solid defense.

Brown’s postseason play would heat up his free agent market with the Lakers being linked to him, which was intriguing due to he and guard D’Angelo Russell having their back and forth throughout the Conference Finals and that the whole Nuggets team taking the Lakers series personal.

Despite all of that, Russell showed Brown respect and recognized how his impact on the Nuggets will be missed due to his signing with the Indiana Pacers in free agency, via ‘The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone‘:

“Losing Bruce Brown hurt them, losing Bruce Brown hurt them though. Nah, he [Christian Braun] solid, but Bruce Brown is like unpredictable bro. He could go 3-of-5 from the 3, play point guard, get you in the bonus, shoot 10-12 free throws. He’s just a problem, I think. I think any team that wants and appreciates him, he’s only going to get better, respect.”

With the Nuggets and Lakers seemingly having a rivalry brewing, it is surprising to hear a positive comment about a player from either side. Nonetheless, Brown showed how vital he was to the Nuggets and he’s shown his ability to provide whatever a team needs. In his time with the Brooklyn Nets, he was used as small-ball power forward or center and was a screen-and-roller. He’s evolved even more as a player the past few seasons and looks to be that glue guy with a young Pacers squad.

However, the Nuggets are still the defending champions and the early favorites heading into next season. It’ll be interesting to see how significant of a loss Brown is through the regular season and postseason, as well as if someone is able to fill that hole.

Russell wondering why he doesn’t get credit for career-best shooting season

Prior to getting traded to Los Angeles, Russell was shooting a career-best from the field and 3-point line with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell shot 39.1% from 3 with the Timberwolves and would bump up to 41.4% on 6.5 attempts in 17 games with the Lakers. Yet, the 6’4″ guard feels like that doesn’t get talked about enough.

