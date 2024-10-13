Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell & Bronny James Want Own Call Of Duty Skins

Like many young adults, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is known to play video games during his free time. Now that he is drafted and officially an NBA player, that time to play may dwindle but he still could take advantage of downtime on road trips.

This is something that his father LeBron James does as he tends to stay in his hotel room and play Madden on the road. Video games are an integral part of the James family as they use it as an opportunity to disconnect from their job.

It is worth noting that Bronny typically to play Call of Duty as his game of choice. They have granted Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker playable skins, so LeBron took to social media to try and make that happen for his oldest son:

Bronny just said he want his own “Skin”. @Activision @CallofDuty talk to me — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 12, 2024

Fellow Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell seems to want one too seeing his close friend Booker with one and now potentially Bronny:

The latest Call of Duty game, Black Ops 6 releases on Oct. 25, which is too short of notice to get Bronny in the game before launch. Although each game does have a life cycle of a year, which gives developers time to add content down the line.

Should the 20-year-old get his wish granted, it would certainly garner attention seeing how much he is getting currently as L.A. goes through preseason. LeBron received a Fortnite skin when Space Jam 2 was initially released and became a playable character in MultiVersus, an arcade fighting game.

With currently no other Lakers players seeing this kind of opportunity, it would be interesting to see which player gets that nod. Given the notoriety of LeBron’s son, Bronny could most likely be the one. For Russell, perhaps it takes a bit more convincing.

Bronny James won Call of Duty competition at Summer League

There will be pressure on Bronny James this upcoming season, regardless if he is playing with the Lakers or the South Bay Lakers. While it is unrealistic given how he is a second-round pick, that comes with being the son of LeBron James.

However, the former USC Trojan seems to be handling this absurd media attention well and not paying it any mind. During his time at Las Vegas during Summer League, he participated in a Call of Duty competition, which he ended up winning, showcasing another side of him outside of basketball.

