Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Donates $100,000 For Louisville Park Upgrades

D’Angelo Russell has become a fan-favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with his sensational play since the trade deadline passed. After some rocky moments during his first tenure in L.A., the 28-year-old came back more mature and ready to help the purple and gold get another championship.

It is admirable how well Russell has handled all the rumors and speculation this season, in addition to taking his scoring up another level. When he is clicking on the offensive end, the Lakers go up a notch and become harder to beat on any given night.

While the point guard loves being a Laker, he is originally from Louisville, Kentucky and loves giving back to his community back home as well. He recently announced a $100,000 donation to Algonquin Park in Louisville courtesy of the D’Angelo Russell Foundation, via Ana Rocio Alvarez Brinez of the Louisville Courier Journal:

“I feel like the access for kids nowadays is limited, so to get to the park and have access to be able to branch off and be as creative as you want to be — in the grass, on the park, at the pool, whatever you have access to — and this is a start,” Russell said.

This is an incredibly nice gesture from Russell and his foundation to give back to his hometown. Allowing kids to be kids by going out and being active is important and the Lakers guard is providing that access, which is great to see.

The Louisville native grew up next to Algonquin Park and played plenty of basketball at there, creating a full-circle moment. As he began his basketball journey at this park, perhaps he could inspire the next generation to do the same. It is clear that Russell loves giving back to his community and making a difference, and this will certainly not be the last donation that he makes.

D’Angelo Russell would ‘love’ to remain with Lakers long-term

A looming question for the Lakers this summer is Russell’s free agency as he has a $18.6 million player option. It is safe to assume that he will be declining that option as he is outplaying his contract, setting himself up for a nice payday.

Currently averaging 18.1 points and 6.4 assists on 45.9% from the field and 41.9% from 3, Russell is putting together a solid campaign after some uncertainty due to trade rumors. However, despite being involved in trades, the guard would ‘love’ to remain with L.A. long-term, leaving general manager Rob Pelinka to close this deal during free agency.

