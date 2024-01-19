Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Explains How He Learned Good Communication From Rajon Rondo Growing Up

Aside from his offensive skill set, one of the things D’Angelo Russell has been praised for by many of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates is his communication and leadership. The likes of Cam Reddish and Austin Reaves have spoken about Russell being a positive voice for them, and that is something that he picked up from former Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo.

Russell and Rondo are both from Louisville, Kentucky, and the two actually had some of the same coaches growing up. Because of this, Russell was taught many of the same things Rondo was when it comes to communicating out on the floor.

“I grew up with the Rondos of the world, watching him and being around some of the same people that he grew up with and became who he became through his learning tree,” Russell revealed. “We had a familiar coach in Doug Bibby that kind of sprinkled the same sauce on us both and kind of gave us the same confidence when we were in basketball at a young age. So his kind for the game, we both come from the same backyard when it comes to that.”

While Russell and Rondo have two completely different games, they undoubtedly share that vision and communication that helps make them effective at the NBA level. As it turns out, it started a long time ago and the Lakers point guard even remembers having to play against Rondo when he would return to his hometown.

“Yeah, we had the same high school coach,” Russell added. “When I was in ninth grade, he used to come to practice and pick me up full court, play on the other team and just dominate. I would see that and then I ended up going to boarding school the next year, but I got a lot of Rondo before I left.

“For me, it was following his footsteps going to Oak Hill and all that, maybe to Kentucky. He had the blueprint and the layout for the young kids coming out of Louisville and I wanted to kind of follow it and I got lucky and fortunate to have the same coaches as well.”

Rondo is one of the best pure point guards of this past generation and that was on full display as he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship. He and Russell come from the same tree and the thing that Russell values most is just keeping his teammates confident.

“I just notice throughout the game or throughout an organization, the players that need a little confidence, need a little battery in their back and you realize it’s all confidence,” Russell said. “And I feel the most confident, good, bad or in between type of game, I always on my ride home, I don’t lose confidence.

“So finding a way to sprinkle that onto young players whenever I can or recognize a player that might need it and is going through a stretch, trying to just keep those words of encouragement going and just be selfless. I think it’s contagious.”

Even if he is struggling on the court Russell always remains positive, especially when it comes to staying in his teammates ear and giving them the confidence they need to thrive on the court.

D’Angelo Russell appreciates communication with Lakers coach Darvin Ham

There were some questions about Russell’s own confidence especially as he was moved to a reserve role. But the point guard is now on his best run after moving back into the starting lineup and he is appreciative of the open line of communication he has with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches in my time,” Russell said. “I’ve told coaches that I’m traumatized from coaches. Because obviously I’ve had a bunch and some went well, some didn’t go so well. So for me to come here and learn with him and have an open mind, be coachable and things like that. He’s attacked it in the most respectable way for me, so a lot of respect there.”

