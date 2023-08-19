Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Explains Why He Enjoys Passing So Much

Following a poor showing in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, it was an open question as to whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers would bring back D’Angelo Russell.

Russell struggled mightily against the Nuggets, though he still agreed to return to Los Angeles on a two-year deal at below-market value. Despite his lackluster performance, Russell was still a key contributor in the regular season and in spurts during the playoffs, so ultimately it was a good move for both sides.

The guard is expected to start again as he makes for a perfect fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While Russell might wonder why he doesn’t get credit for his best shooting season, he does receive praise for his passing and playmaking ability.

In an appearance on the The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, Russell explained why he likes passing the basketball so much:

“I just enjoy it honestly. I enjoy passing and not getting credit for it, if that’s weird. Like I enjoy passing, the guy dunks, the guy lays it up, he flexes in the camera, everybody runs up and gives him the love. But the people that know basketball knew that somebody had to give him that ball, right? “So I always enjoyed that. I always enjoyed the Ginobilis of the game, obviously Rondo inspired me to pass. I mean it was just seeing what passing did. I was never fast, so I couldn’t just get the ball up as fast as I could. I could pass and then get it back, so I just ran with that.”

On a team featuring James and Davis, Russell doesn’t need to carry much of the scoring burden which means he’s free to pass and distribute. The offense looked better when Russell was able to keep the ball moving, and he’ll be expected to resume that role for the 2023-24 season.

With renewed depth at nearly every position, the Lakers look like a serious threat to contend and Russell should play a big part in their title hopes.

D’Angelo Russell calls Austin Reaves a ‘killer’

Like Russell, Austin Reaves agreed on a new deal to stay with the Lakers, keeping their starting backcourt intact. Reaves came into his own over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, evolving into L.A.’s third-best player.

Russell got to see Reaves up close and when talking about the guard, he repeatedly called him a killer.

