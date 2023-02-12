Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Focused On Figuring Out How To Fit Next To LeBron James & Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers finally managed to snap their three-game losing streak, earning a quality win against the Golden State Warriors on the road.

Despite being without LeBron James who sat out with a foot injury, the Lakers were able to secure the victory with the help of their trade deadline additions. D’Angelo Russell was one of the key figures in the win, drawing the start in his first game back with Los Angeles and contributing across the box score.

Russell took a few minutes to adjust to his new team but eventually looked like the same aggressive offensive player he’s been during the 2022-23 season. The former All-Star was able to get to the rim on a few occasions and eventually found his shooting stroke. He finished the night with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, a solid debut considering the circumstances and opponent.

His ability to score the basketball and shoot from the perimeter is a perfect match with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the guard admitted he’s going to have to learn quickly how to mesh with the two stars via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it’s gonna be an experience. Obviously what they have going works. So for me to fit with them, I got to figure out how I can fit. I think that’s gonna happen over time and experience being in this situation. And we got a few games left, it’s not like we got the whole season ahead of us. So making every moment count and I think communication’s gonna smooth out that process and make it efficient. Bron’s not playing right now, so its just kind of me and AD communicating through those little things. So the sooner we can get guys out there as well and we can just actually go through it and it’s not just us talking. Actually get some reps under out belts I think that’ll make it easy.”

While Russell believes he fits well with the Lakers, he still needs to get live-ball reps with James and Davis to build chemistry and cohesion on the court. The skillsets look perfect on paper, but things like timing and execution can only develop when all three share the floor.

As Russell pointed out, there isn’t a lot of time to get all three players on the same page so he and the Lakers must be diligent each practice and game. There’s certainly enough talent and potential for them to break off a much-needed win streak but they’re definitely up against it.

Jarred Vanderbilt believes he complements LeBron James and Anthony Davis well in frontcourt

Along with Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt already looks like someone who should be in the starting lineup. Against the Warriors, Vanderbilt showed off his versatile game while also providing the energy that the team lacked on some nights. James and Davis are already locked in as two of the starting frontcourt players, but Vanderbilt believes he would be a great fit next to them.