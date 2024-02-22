Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Kept Up With Gameday Routine During All-Star Break

The re-emergence of D’Angelo Russell after a rough shooting month in December has helped the Los Angeles Lakers get back on track. Since returning to L.A., when he is engaged offensively, the 27-year-old elevates the team’s chances of winning on any night.

While the hot streak was at its peak in January, Russell is still averaging 20 points on 40% from 3-point range in his last 10 games. As the Lakers prepare themselves for another late-season playoff push, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to need as much help as possible to try and get out of the Play-In Tournament.

Luckily, L.A. got the All-Star break to mentally and physically reset as they prepare for this crucial stretch. After eight days off, now they return to action and Russell points out that having Davis and James as leaders will help the team stay focused and maintain a sense of urgency.

“I mean, the leader of our team is LeBron James, got AD following,” Russell said. “Those guys just came off All-Star appearances. That reset helped them. Makes it easier for us to follow them. So I’m gonna have my mind right, I can’t speak for everybody. But I know I’m gonna do what I can do to help keep us there… When you got those guys as well leading the pack, it makes everything easier when the top two guys are doing that.”

It is easy for players to take their foot off the gas during this break, but Russell revealed that he stays ready during the time off so he does not have to waste time getting back into rhythm.

“I never tap out, personally,” he said. “I continue to train as if we got games every other day. So I put that work in as if it’s a gameday routine. Try to stay in it so I don’t have to get back into it.”

This is reassuring as Russell is arguably the third scoring option and the need for him to maintain this recent level of play is crucial. It also helps to have two of the best stars in the entire league who know what it takes to win a championship.

It’s been a season full of ups and downs and inconsistent play, but this is a chance for the Lakers to right those wrongs in these final 26 games. Russell should hopefully lead the way in that if he can continue playing at such a high level.

D’Angelo Russell doesn’t mind sharing ball when not scoring

Russell is known for his dynamic scoring and it is needed for the Lakers to have success, but his emergence as a reliable playmaker has been another useful skillset. As opposing teams now look to prevent Russell from scoring, he doesn’t mind sharing the ball when he is not getting scoring opportunities.

