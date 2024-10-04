Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Loving JJ Redick’s Plays & IQ

D’Angelo Russell figures to be a big part of what the Los Angeles Lakers will do during the 2024-25 season after he picked up his player option.

Since coming to the Lakers, Russell has had his fair share of moments but has become known for his uneven showings in the playoffs. However, head coach JJ Redick’s hiring brings some optimism that the team will get a better year out of Russell.

Although Redick hasn’t been the head coach for long, he’s already drawing rave reviews from the players including Russell. Russell got to know Redick early on and noted he felt an instant connection with him.

After a training camp practice, Russell expressed how much he’s looking forward to strengthening his relationship with Redick. “Yeah, it excites me because I haven’t really had the opportunity to…I’m not throwing shots at anybody, obviously I know it kind of spins like that, but I never really had the opportunity to build a relationship with a coach over a long period of time,” Russell said.

“Most recently was (Chris) Finch in Minnesota, and it was great. We got to the playoffs, we started really well, and then obviously the business side of basketball works out. But for me to see how JJ’s trying to bring the play calls, just level of IQ into each practice. In each film session, whatever it may be, you can see he’s prioritizing that and I’ve always been a guy that wanted to prioritize high IQ, high verbiage, high film sessions. Let’s rise to that, and he’s obviously doing that. Like I said, it’s something to look forward to.”

As far as how things are going on the court, Russell had high praise for Redick’s play-calling and highlighted one he said he had never seen before.

“Last night, yesterday, he drew up a play and I don’t even know if it weren’t…Jaxon did a great job of sniffing the play out, but I was on the golf course and I was thinking about it. And I called, well I sent JJ a little voice note kind of thanking him. I’ve never seen it, I’m not trying to hype it up, but I thanked him for showing me that. Obviously it didn’t work, but I saw him getting into his bag right there and it’s exciting for players to know stuff.”

While Redick has to prove his mettle as a coach when the games begin, it seems that he’s already got buy-in from the roster. If Redick is able to get the most out of Russell, then the Lakers should be in good shape during the 2024-25 season.

JJ Redick clarifies what career year looks like for D’Angelo Russell

JJ Redick has also been highly complimentary of D’Angelo Russell during their time together and broke down what a career year looks like for the veteran guard.

