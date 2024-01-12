Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Not Worried About Constant Trade Speculation

It is getting towards the time of year when trade speculation is at its highest, and that means the Los Angeles Lakers and many of their players will find themselves in a ton of rumors. Chief among them this year is point guard D’Angelo Russell.

From the moment Russell signed his contract this summer and it was reported that he waived his ability to veto any trade, most took it as a sign that he would almost definitely be dealt at some point. Russell’s role with the team has also changed this season as Darvin Ham has moved the point guard to a reserve role.

Questions about Russell’s happiness with coming off the bench have been brought up, but the Lakers guard insists that the move to a reserve role hasn’t been an issue.

“It’s playing basketball at the end of the day, that’s what it is,” Russell said. “So, new role, new timing, all of that. Once I get out there, it’s just basketball.”

Now with the Lakers struggling, the rumors are getting even louder and Russell of course is at the center of most of them. But as a veteran who has been traded multiple times, he isn’t worried about it.

“No, I mean, it is what it is,” Russell added. “Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve kind of been dealing with that to where I know I can’t control it. I know those things happen, no matter how well you play, how professional you act, how many shots you make or miss, this is gonna happen regardless. So I don’t really go about my days worrying about that, to be honest.”

This is the mindset that players should take with trade rumors ideally, but it isn’t that simple. While Russell is used to this, many players aren’t and can struggle not knowing their future.

The rumors will only get louder from here and Russell and the rest of the team will have to handle that until the trade deadline passes.

Lakers eyeing guard with speed & athleticism at trade deadline

The Lakers are expected to be active at the trade deadline this year, and it is pretty clear what the team is looking to bring back. Obviously 3-point shooting is a need, but the Lakers are also looking to help out their backcourt with a specific type of player.

Recent reports suggest the Lakers are looking to add a guard with speed and athleticism who can push the pace offensively, while also serving as a point-of-attack defender. What the team is willing to give up in order to make that happen, however, is unclear.

