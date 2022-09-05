Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Responds To Nick Young’s Boxing Callout

The mid-2010s was the worst stretch in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. The team failed to make the playoffs between 2014-2019 and yet there was still some drama on the roster from time to time. None was bigger than the issues that arose between Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell.

Russell was a rookie and had become close friends with the veteran Young. Russell would record Young admitting to cheating on his then-girlfriend Iggy Azalea. That video was then leaked, leading to Russell reportedly being ostracized from the rest of the team and Young’s engagement to Azalea to be called off.

Years later, Young apparently still harbors some resentment as he was recently asked which NBA player he would want to box and quickly named Russell. The former Lakers and current Timberwolves guard has now responded to Young’s callout on his Twitter page:

My name keep dude relevant, and I’m going to grave with “I ain’t do that shit”#CarryOn — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) September 4, 2022

Russell is clearly tired of this incident still being brought up so many years later and that is understandable. Of course, it is Young that had to deal with life-altering issues due to the video being leaked so if he continues to feel a certain way, he wouldn’t be the first person to still be angry about an old issue.

Russell stopped short of saying he would be interested in any sort of boxing match, though he once again made it clear that he was not the person who leaked the video. He has always maintained that his phone was hacked which led to the video seeing the public eye, though many point to the fact that he recorded that video in the first place as being the bigger issue, even if it was meant to be a joke.

What is clear is that Russell has moved on from the issue and has no desire to keep any discussion about it ongoing.

Nick Young names former Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell as player he would like to box

When initially asked the question who would be a player he would like to box, Young took no time in naming Russell as the guy. He also agreed with the interviewer that there would be some money made as that fight would garner some interest.

While Russell was the only person mentioned by name, Young did note that there were some Warriors and Lakers players, as well as some coaches he would want to box.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!