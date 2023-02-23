Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Ruled Out Of Game Against Warriors With Right Ankle Sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that guard D’Angelo Russell was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain.

Russell suffered the injury late in the first quarter when we went to take the ball out after a made basket. Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo was behind the basket for some reason and ran into Russell, causing him to roll his ankle.

After the contact was made, Russell immediately grimaced in pain although he was able to stay in the game momentarily. He eventually went back to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the night.

The injury obviously comes at an unfortunate time for a Lakers team that is fighting to get back in postseason contention with 23 games to play coming out of the All-Star break.

Russell was acquired in the blockbuster three-team trade at the deadline along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt that sent out Russell Westbrook. He has looked like a quality fit as the Lakers’ point guard alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the starting lineup, although that chemistry-building process now may be put to a halt.

The hope is that Russell will not miss much time depending on how serious the sprain is, although that remains to be seen. If he is forced to miss time then Dennis Schroder will likely resume his role as starting point guard with Lonnie Walker IV potentially re-entering the rotation off the bench.

The Lakers do have a few days off before taking the court next on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, so hopefully that is enough time for Russell to rest up and get healthy.

Ham wants Russell to maintain aggressiveness alongside James and Davis

Speaking about how Russell can fit in with the Lakers, head coach Darvin Ham recently said he wants him to maintain his aggressiveness and play like himself as opposed to deferring to James and Davis.

