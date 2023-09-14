Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Takes Trip To China With Hall Of Famer Dwyane Wade

This season will be a extremely important one for Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell. After returning to the team at the trade deadline, Russell was excellent down the stretch of the season for the Lakers before struggling mightily as the playoffs went on.

But despite his performance in the postseason, the Lakers and Russell would agree on a new two-year contract in free agency this summer. Russell will have the opportunity to redeem himself this year and help the Lakers get over the hump and reach the ultimate goal of winning a championship and the guard is undoubtedly putting in the necessary work to be ready when the season begins.

Like many others, the Lakers guard has also found himself going around the world this offseason as Russell recently took a trip to China with NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. Russell took to social media to share some his experiences while there:

Like many other Lakers, Russell is extremely popular in China. Many will recall the absolutely unbelievable crowds that Kobe Bryant would draw in his trips there and the same is true of current Lakers superstar LeBron James. Obviously Russell is nowhere near that level of popularity, but there were still a lot of Russell jerseys and fans lining up for autographs and pictures.

Getting these types of experiences are priceless and being able to do so with a legend like Wade makes it even more important and special. Russell was still able to get time on the court there and put on a show for the fans, which is great to see leading up to training camp.

This upcoming season will be crucial for Russell. He is expected to be in a battle for the starting point guard spot with Gabe Vincent, and trade rumors will likely continue to hover over him all season long. But the point guard is prepared to handle all of that and continue to thrive this year.

Austin Reaves calls D’Angelo Russell one of the most selfless teammates he’s ever had

When Russell came over to the Lakers, he built up an immediate relationship with Austin Reaves as the duo ultimately comprised the team’s starting backcourt. The chemistry between the two was obvious and Reaves believes much of that is due to Russell’s selflessness.

Reaves called the Lakers point guard one of the most selfless people he’s ever been around, noting that he truly just wants everyone to succeed and will do whatever is necessary to make that happen.

