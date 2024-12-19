Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Trying To Star In New Role

D’Angelo Russell opened the 2024-25 season as a starter under Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, though was later benched to better balance out the starters and bench.

Russell is able to act as a secondary playmaker and scorer, though his defense leaves much to be desired. Recently, Redick inserted Max Christie into the starting lineup because he wanted a defensive-minded player who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to thrive.

With the move to Christie, it appears that Russell will continue to serve a sixth-man role for the team and he acknowledged that he’s simply rolling with what the coaching staff believes is best.

“I’m just doing what I’m asked,” Russell said after a recent practice. “Trying to star in that role.”

This isn’t the first time Russell has been brought off the bench, but has learned to focus on what he can control in order to stick around in the league.

“I think you have two choices. You either deal with it and adapt and control your longevity and your career. Or you don’t and your career can end in the NBA. So I think it’s all about adapting. For me, having to adapt sooner than when I expected and whatnot, it is what it is.”

Lastly, Russell discussed how he learned from his first stint in Los Angeles and how he was able to use that experience to better himself as a player and person.

“When I first got drafted, I think there’s a lot of attention here in L.A. so everything is kind of magnified,” Russell admitted. “Then once I got traded, I realized it’s only like this really in L.A. so it allowed me to just focus on my craft in New York. I just focused on my craft really and do the same thing here.”

By all accounts, Russell has seemingly embraced his new role though he would likely still prefer to start. As of now, it’s hard to imagine things changing barring an injury but Russell should continue to serve as as a valuable piece in the rotation.

Lakers expected to be active buyers at NBA trade deadline

While D’Angelo Russell still plays a key part off the bench, he might not have a future with the Lakers due to his expiring contract and the need to make a trade. Los Angeles has been linked to several players and they are widely expected to be active buyers around the annual NBA trade deadline.

