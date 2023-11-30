Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Turns In Historic Performance Vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers delivered the Detroit Pistons their 15th consecutive loss on Tuesday with a 133-107 blowout victory in Detroit. The Lakers were led by D’Angelo Russell, who put together a dominant performance that involved him scoring 35 points to go along with four rebounds and nine assists on an absurd 13-for-17 from the field.

Russell was a game-high plus-31 in what was arguably one of the best performances of his career. He did all of this in 34 minutes, as the game was decided relatively early on with a big first and third quarter from the Lakers. Russell’s night was not only a personal best, it also made some history, both within the Lakers franchise and outside of it.

He joined Kobe Bryant in Laker history via NBA on ESPN and made NBA history, via Statmuse:

DLo becomes the first Lakers guard with 35 points on 75% shooting since Kobe 🐍 It's his most points since being traded back to LA last season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o7ve3H3PR7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 30, 2023

The first player in NBA history with 35+ PTS

5+ AST

3+ BLK

5+ 3P

75+ FG% in a game. https://t.co/cHsM8FIb8j — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2023

After the game, Russell first focused on the Lakers’ toughness to respond to a blowout loss with this kind of team effort, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Whenever you come out like that and it’s an embarrassing loss, you want to respond the right way. Obviously a lot of people, everyone is going what they’re going through. Coach (Ham) was blessed to share with us what he was going threw off the floor and it just gave us extra motivation to come out and really want to respond the right way.”

He then examined his own personal success and the feeling of finally getting into a rhythm early in a game this season:

“I don’t know, it’s my first time this year, I feel like, getting into that rhythm. So for me was just trying to stay locked in the whole game. Never know when it was gonna continue to happen for me or continue to make shots at a high rate like that. I always find myself getting into that rhythm and then shooting myself out of a rhythm with a heat check or something like that. So I just tried to stay in that rhythm and play the right way and just take what they were giving me. And you looked up and I put together an efficient game.”

The Lakers were certainly like to see more of this version of Russell, as the best versions of him can drastically raise the Lakers ceiling this season and turn them into true championship contenders.

Lakers interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso

The Lakers have already been linked to several players in regards to trades. The most prominent rumors pertain to their interest in Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who is open to being traded with the team struggling.

However, according to recent reports, L.A. is reportedly more interested in DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

