Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Wants To Play Like Celtics’ Derrick White

One of the early storylines from the Los Angeles Lakers this preseason has been a renewed focus and energy from starting point guard D’Angelo Russell. After signing a new contract this summer — and one that was arguably below market value for a player of his skill level — his motivation appears higher than ever to be an impactful player.

Russell’s skill has never been in question as he enters his ninth NBA season and fourth overall as a member of the Lakers. But his energy and selflessness, especially on the defensive end, has been an ongoing issue through his time in L.A., with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Russell no longer wants that reputation, as he has put forth an intentional effort to be a different kind of player this season. He spoke about his early intensity, his goals for the preseason and the player he wants to model his game after in 2023-24.

“Yeah I mean, this is a situation where you control your own destiny and that’s how I’m preparing for it,” Russell said. “I’m not using preseason as preseason, I’m using it as the first few games of the season. That’s just my approach, if I look crazy doing it, picking up guys full court and diving and doing all that, that’s just what I want to be. My inspiration has been Derrick White. I want to be Derrick White. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for what he does, makes all the winning plays and that’s what I want to be.”

Over the first eight seasons of his career, Russell has not been known as the player to sacrifice his body for a loose ball, or take a charge or pick someone up full court. But it’s a huge sign of growth from the 27-year-old to recognize that and make it a point to change that behavior as the Lakers chase a championship.

The shoutout to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is another sign that Russell is becoming more aware of the type of player he needs to be. With the Lakers employing several other guards — Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino — that have always shown the ability to “do the little things” on the court, Russell needed to implement that into his game.

If not, he would find himself in a similar position as last season, where he was traded at the deadline and found himself slowly getting squeezed out of the postseason rotation.

Rui Hachimura believes Lakers can have top defense

If Russell can turn his verbal proclamation into action, the Lakers can unlock another ceiling on the defensive side of the ball. And forward Rui Hachimura sees that ceiling as sky high.

He believes the Lakers can be a top-three defense in the NBA this season given the team’s size, switchability and versatility.

