Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Worked On No-Dip 3-Pointers Because Of LeBron James

Despite a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter against a good L.A. Clippers team, LeBron James overcame the odds and led the Los Angeles Lakers to their best win of the 2023-24 season.

James outscored the Clippers 19-16 in the fourth quarter with a barrage of 3-pointers but also took on the assignment of defending Kawhi Leonard. It was James’ most impressive two-way performance of the year and a reminder that he can still bend games to his will.

Playing alongside James has rejuvenated D’Angelo Russell’s career as the guard is getting plenty of good looks from beyond the arc when defenses want to wall off the King. Russell’s been excellent as a spot-up shooter and he hit a crucial corner 3 against the Clippers to seal the win for the Lakers.

Russell caught a bullet pass from James and rose up without doing the normal dip that shooter’s use to get momentum on their jumpers. The guard also did it in the recent loss to the Phoenix Suns and explained it’s a move he’s worked on since teaming up with James.

“Just skill, I work on it,” Russell said. “It’s the first year I’ve had to work on things like that being around one of the best players ever LeBron. He throws some of the passes you’re not expecting. They get there. They might not be the best pass every time, but they get there. So for me, I try to practice with Micah and those guys on ways to prepare myself for those game-like passes and it’s working.”

Any shooter playing next to James needs to have their hands ready at all times because he will throw passes that even defenses aren’t expecting sometimes. His size and court vision allow him access to passes others can’t physically make, so Russell did the right thing by figuring out ways to shoot from various setup positions.

Playing alongside James has also coincided with Russell’s most efficient shooting percentages from beyond the arc. Russell is averaging a career-high 41.9 percent from distance, the highest on the Lakers’ roster and well-above league average.

Russell’s ability to space the floor has improved L.A.’s offensive flow and it’ll be important that he remains aggressive shooting.

Anthony Davis had fanboy moment watching LeBron James

Watching LeBron James dominate the fourth quarter was electric and a massive treat for the fans in attendance. It was for his teammates, too, as Anthony Davis admitted he had a fanboy moment watching James go off.

