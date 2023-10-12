Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Working On Becoming Better Defender After Being Played Off Floor In 2023 Postseason

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell rejoined the purple and gold at the trade deadline last season after what has been a somewhat tumultuous NBA journey since his first Lakers stint. He brought with him an instant burst of offense to a team that was struggling for consistency outside of the top stars.

However, when the postseason came, Russell’s flaws were revealed. Especially on the defensive end, when he found himself making several long treks to the bench after struggling to defend multiple opposing guards. His difficulties led him to signing a contract that was arguably below his market value for only two seasons as opposed to a longer deal.

Russell has made it clear through his first few preseason games with the Lakers this season that he is bringing a new focus with him to the defensive side of the court. He spoke about the reason for the renewed focus and what his hopes for this season are.

“Last year they found a way to get me off the floor by not playing defense, I guess,” Russell admitted. “So trying to eliminate that and not give them a reason to not have me on the floor. I try to be as dangerous as I can on offense and try not to be a liability on defense. That’s what I’m working on. And I’m trying to do it now, before the season, so I’ll continue to practice those good habits.”

If Russell can actually turn over a new leaf defensively and become a focused guard, his ceiling — and subsequently the Lakers ceiling — may rise significantly. And it seems the energy of the team is giving Russell an added motivation.

“Yeah, it’s been good man. Honestly the group that we got is fun. A lot of good guys out there that I have fun playing with. Just enjoy watching them do well, and when it comes my way I feel the same energy back, so I like where we’re at as a team.”

Russell is far from the first Lakers player this preseason to talk about how strong the energy and culture of the locker room is already. And a strong locker room culture lends itself to increased motivation to succeed on the court. Russell plans to turn that energy into becoming a more improved defender.

Austin Reaves reminds Russell no one can guard him

Russell is also receiving direct motivation from his teammates, like third-year guard Austin Reaves. The breakout Lakers guard spoke very highly of Russell and what he brings to the team, especially on the offensive end.

