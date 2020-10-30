Lakers News: Danny Green Believes ‘Basketball Gods’ Humbled Clippers

From the beginning of the 2019-20 NBA season most fans were anticipating a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The two were championship favorites and every time they faced off during the season there was a playoff intensity.

Adding fuel to the rivalry of sorts were the actions of the Clippers franchise as a whole, and the players on an individual level. Billboards were placed around the L.A. area and there was a Kawhi Leonard commercial that seemed to take a shot at LeBron James. That’s not to mention the likes of Patrick Beverley and Paul George constantly talking trash.

But veteran Danny Green believes that helped to ultimately cost the Clippers. As he revealed in an appearance on the “Real Ones” podcast with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock, Green explained how a higher power may have held a role:

“I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. I mean, a lot of people say speak things into existence, which is cool I like that, you shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way, you know. Someway somehow, you know, things ironically it’s gonna turn out the way opposite of you talking [expletive]”

Things couldn’t have turned out more shockingly for the Clippers as they blew a 3-1 lead in the second round to the Denver Nuggets. Making things worse for them was the fact that they held a double-digit lead in all three of their closeout games, ultimately leading to the dismissal of head coach Doc Rivers.

The team felt the wrath not only of the fans, but of other players who took joy in the Clippers’ despair in large part due to the way they had been acting throughout the season and the playoffs.

Green has spent more than a decade in the NBA and has seen everything there is to experience. Some may consider it foolish to believe in things such as ‘Basketball Gods’ but something that can’t be argued is that the attitude of the Clippers made it much easier to enjoy their failure in the playoffs.

Jared Dudley reveals Lakers laughed at Clippers

Among those enjoying the Clippers’ failure were the Lakers themselves as veteran Jared Dudley recently spoke about. The Lakers had been preparing mentally to face the Clippers all year long and for them to fail to reach the Western Conference Finals caused the Lakers to laugh in shock more than anything.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!