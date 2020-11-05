Lakers News: Danny Green Calls Trade Rumors ‘Nature Of The Business’

Despite winning the NBA championship this season, the Los Angeles Lakers could likely make moves during the offseason that would improve their roster. One option is to trade for a third star, a scenario that most likely leads to Danny Green getting included due to the size of his contract.

Green was perhaps the most widely criticized member of the Lakers during the 2019-20 season — specifically the Playoffs — because of his struggles behind the 3-point line. He shot 41.6% from the field and 36.7% beyond the arc during the regular season, with both dropping to 34.7 and 33.9, respectively, for the postseason.

As he is an expiring contract slated to make $15 million during the 2020-21 season, he is a prime candidate to be traded. Green accepted the possibility of a trade, acknowledging it comes with the business aspect when teams try to improve a championship roster, via “Inside the Green Room:”

“This is not the first time I’ve heard it and it won’t be the last time. I remember my first time I heard a trade rumor, I was in San Antonio and it might’ve been my second or third year. It was like, ‘Oh, they’re talking about trade rumors with you. You must’ve made it.’ It’s been almost 10 years now me hearing about trade rumors. You ignore the noise. If it happens, it happens. R.P. is a respectful guy. I’m sure he’ll give me a call. I understand the nature of the business. Everybody is going to get better. Everybody is looking to make moves and get better, so we need to do that as well. Hopefully, part of that process is still keeping me here.”

It is undoubtedly a part of the NBA’s culture for players to be constantly involved in trade rumors. Trade speculation ultimately caused the Lakers’ demise during the 2018-19 season as Anthony Davis sought out from the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, the culture of the current Lakers team — as well as the respect owner Jeanie Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have for their players — might make any potential trades and rumors much easier to move on from.

Green believes basketball gods humbled Clippers

After the Clippers’ shocking exit in the second round of the postseason, Green spoke about how not playing the game the right way came back to haunt them.

Being “cocky” in how the Clippers talked about themselves is likely what made them look past the Denver Nuggets once they had a 3-1 series lead. That ultimately led to their downfall, dropping three straight games.

